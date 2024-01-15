Obsessed with singing, Douse Coups de Midi and Joule’s discography, he dreams of attending Fort Boyard despite his fear of snakes and Father Fours. His secret ambition? Find out what lies behind the mysterious curtain of the Bataille et Fontaine to sing in quartet. The truth is at the end of the corridor…
Gal Gadot has given birth to a child for the fourth time. On March 6, 2024, the Wonder Woman interpreter welcomed a little girl, whose first name she revealed on the social network.
Gal Gadot, mother of fourth child after “difficult pregnancy”: Who is Jaron Varsano, the father of her daughters?
after the rest of the advertisement
A little extra happiness for the Israeli-American actress. On Wednesday March 6, 2024, Gal Gadot announced on social networks that she had welcomed her fourth child. Already mother of Alma, 12, Maya, almost 7, and Daniela, two and a half years old, the interpreter of the heroic Wonder Woman gave birth to another little girl, as she revealed on her Instagram account.
A difficult pregnancy for Gal Gadot
The 38-year-old actress shared a picture taken in the maternity ward as a way of sharing. In this picture he is holding his daughter in his lap. ,My dear daughter, welcomeShe writes. Pregnancy was not easy but we got through it. You brought so much light into our lives, as evidenced by your first name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are filled with gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls. your father is also very good,
Gal Gadot and Jaron Versano, Sapphire wedding soon
Gal Gadot has been married to real estate developer Jaron Varsano since September 2008. On the day of delivery, the latter congratulated him and thanked him “beautiful and strong lioness“For those with kind hearts”keep beating“. Little Ori has filled them with happiness ever since. And she has integrated wonderfully into this gang of girls, as we saw on March 8, 2024, i.e. International Women’s Rights Day.
The DC Comics heroine experienced “complicated pregnancy“. But the game was worth it because she especially values childbirth. In an interview given in 2002 to the magazine in style, Gal Gadot actually revealed that she loves giving life. ,I would do it once a week if possibleHe assured. It’s very magical. And honestly I always have an epidural, so it’s not too painful. But the moment you feel like you’re creating life, it’s amazing“Maybe a fifth for later?
after the rest of the advertisement
after the rest of the advertisement