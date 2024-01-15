Gal Gadot, mother of fourth child after “difficult pregnancy”: Who is Jaron Varsano, the father of her daughters?

A little extra happiness for the Israeli-American actress. On Wednesday March 6, 2024, Gal Gadot announced on social networks that she had welcomed her fourth child. Already mother of Alma, 12, Maya, almost 7, and Daniela, two and a half years old, the interpreter of the heroic Wonder Woman gave birth to another little girl, as she revealed on her Instagram account.

A difficult pregnancy for Gal Gadot

The 38-year-old actress shared a picture taken in the maternity ward as a way of sharing. In this picture he is holding his daughter in his lap. ,My dear daughter, welcomeShe writes. Pregnancy was not easy but we got through it. You brought so much light into our lives, as evidenced by your first name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are filled with gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls. your father is also very good,