Yasiel Puig arrives in Mexico, press welcome

yasiel puig The game had a rebirth in recent months when it was featured in the titles of sharks of la guerra In Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP)Apart from contributing to the victory of caribbean series which happened in early February Loan Depot Park Of miami,

After excellent performance in Venezuelaexpected to return to cuba Major League Baseball (MLB)), circuit in which he knew how to live all Star with los angeles dodgers, He also participated a few times in Sworld Series. Despite this call of big league It did not reach.





Where an opportunity came to him was from the Aztec lands, because on March 16 he signed a contract eagle of veracruzset related to Mexican Baseball League (LMB)Which will start from 11th April.

Yasiel Puig will try to shine in Mexican baseball

So this Saturday, March 30, 14 days after its official announcement as a reinforcement, yasiel puig stay Mexico To join the Veracruz team.

photos of their arrival Mexico City were shared by his agent Lisette Carnet through her account social networks there you see him born Ciuenfuegos with the uniform of HawkSurrounded by many journalists awaiting his arrival.

The 33-year-old returns to the organization he defended for the 2021 season LMB, on that occasion, Puig He appeared in 62 games with an average of .312, hitting 10 home runs, 12 doubles, driving in 43 runs and driving in another 37 runs. Moreover, he won. Defensive Player of the Year For their work in the gardens.

in his last campaign Venezuela with Shark, Yasil He recorded 15 home runs in all appearances and posted a .418 average in the regular season.

