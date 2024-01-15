When is iPhone 16 coming: Apple’s future expected date, models and prices

Presentation of new model of iPhone By Manzana This is one of the most awaited moments of the year for lovers of technology and mobile phones. The model that everyone is waiting for on this occasion is iPhone 16, and like every year the American company wants to stand out and promises many improvements in its terminals. To know in depth all the details of the new Apple smartphone model we will have to wait for its presentation, which usually takes place this month. SeptemberSo we will have to wait until that moment to see firsthand what is going to happen.

Possible iPhone 16 release date

The official release date is unknown, but Apple usually opens reservations for new iPhone models on the first Friday after the presentation of the phone, and launches the device on the market the following Friday after reservations. Therefore, this is about 10 days after its presentation, and if the iPhone 16 was presented, for example, Tuesday 10 Septemberreservation will open friday the 13th And the phone will be available for sale friday the 20th Of the same month. This may include some final changes, as some models have been released later due to manufacturing delays in the past.

iPhone 16 model

It is common for several generations of iPhone to have multiple models coming to market, so without official data, it is very possible that Apple is betting on four or five iPhone 16 models.

iPhone 16 prices

The price of different iPhone 16 models can be very variable, and although an increase from one generation to the next may seem normal, sometimes there has also been a decrease. The most common thing is that the prices are between €900-1000 for its base model and €1400-1500 for the Pro Max.