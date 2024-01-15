Gang members try to rob Haiti’s central bank: at least three dead

File photo: A group of people stand in line outside a bank that has been closed for several days due to violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (AP/Odeline Joseph)

Attack on Haiti’s central bank prince portHe told the agency this Tuesday that the capital, largely controlled by armed gangs, had been recaptured and many of the attackers had been killed. AFP A source of life.

Bank of the Republic of Haiti (BRH) It is one of the few institutions that is not run down by the city centre, where many gangs run rampant.

He said a group of gang members attacked his compound on Monday AFP A BRH source, who preferred to remain anonymous. “Our security agents, together with the police and army, foiled the attack. “Three to four bandits were killed,” announced the person. He said one of the BRH security guards was shot and injured.

A man asks for help (Reuters/Ralph Teddy Errol)

For its part, the bank said on Twitter on Tuesday that it was “deeply grateful” to its security agents and the National Police “for their continued vigilance and commitment to the safety of the community.”

Port-au-Prince affected daily by gang violence Blackout in many areas As reported on Monday by the public power company and confirmed by a correspondent AFP. The company said in a statement that these service outages were due to content theft Four of its substations in the capital were attacked by “bandits”.

Haiti, already facing a deep political and security crisis, has been plunged into a new wave of violence since the beginning of the month, when several gangs united to attack strategic locations in Port-au-Prince. Went. Fight against Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

City hall workers carry the body of a man who was shot dead along with other people in Port-au-Prince (Reuters/Ralph Teddy Errol)

Henry, who was heavily interrogated at home and abroad, was unable to return to Haiti after his trip to Kenya, and Announced his resignation on March 11. He should be replaced by a Transitional Presidential Council, composed of seven members divided between the main political forces and the private sector. But talks to form that group have been delayed due to disagreements.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call “for all parties in Haiti to set aside their differences and act immediately to implement the transitional governance arrangements agreed to last week.” His spokesperson Farhan Haq said this Tuesday.

According to a photographer, on Monday AFP, 14 lifeless bodies found in a wealthy area of ​​Port-au-PrinceWhere the gang members were attacking since morning.

(With information from AFP)