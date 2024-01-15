Taylor Swift, Travis Scott, AC/DC… This study reveals the concerts that caused the biggest earthquakes

“Jump, dance, tap your feet.” This is a message we often hear at concerts. Message that may have consequences on seismic life. Gathering thousands of people in a stadium and serenading them with music can cause an earthquake. A well-known phenomenon, but to which researchers from the Seismological Society of America and New Atlas magazine added a touch of originality: in a study, they determined which musical stars shook the planet the most.

And it’s Taylor Swift who came in first place. During a concert at Lumen Field stadium in Seattle on July 22, 2023, the American musician brought together 72,171 fans. According to Western Washington University geology professor Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, the crowd of “Swifties” triggered an earthquake measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale.

Taylor Swift is not alone in shaking the earth, Travis Scott fans are also having a lot of fun. More than 60,000 Italian fans of the rapper gathered at Rome’s Circus Maximus during a concert on August 7, 2023, causing significant seismic tremors. According to geophysics researcher Giovanni DiFeria, these tremors will reach a magnitude of 1.3.

Year #Earthquake But #TravisScott concert in #Rome,

60 thousand people, each 70 kg, emitting radiation and energy while jumping and reaching 0.15 meters above the ground

E = 6.2 mJ

Which is equivalent to an earthquake of 1.3 magnitude at each jump!! Enough to be recorded by a seismic station 9 km away! pic.twitter.com/inFfBNxUiG -Giovanni Diaferia (@GioviDiaferia) 9 August 2023

A podium was completed by a lesser known name: Garth Brooks. The country singer blows up Tiger Stadium and its 102,000 fans in Baton Rouge on April 30, 2022. A performance that exceeded 95 decibels and alarmed seismic surveys conducted by Cody Worsham.

Bruce Springsteen and AC/DC round out the top five. The rocker blasted the counters of Spanish seismologist Jordia Diaz during his concert in Barcelona on May 14, 2016, especially during the song Shout. AC/DC reached 103 decibels during a performance at Auckland Stadium on December 15, 2015. A concert was heard up to six kilometers away.