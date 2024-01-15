Jose Abreu starts strong MLB preseason with Houston

jose abreu Preseason started strong big league,

Players since the end of last February mlb They reported to their teams to begin training for the 2024 season. To date, all teams have played many matches. spring trainingInvolved Houston Astros,

Cuban boy jose abreu is in your second spring training with Astros, In December 2022, he signed a three-year contract as a free agent.

He hasn’t had an exciting start to the season in 2023. As usual, April started slowly. There was never any concern about his performance. Everyone thought he would wake up eventually. It continued like this.

In post season He struck hard at crucial moments. It was an important part of Houston Astros Will reach to Championship Series of American League,

Jose Abreu with the Houston Astros in 2024

37 year old first baseman He was suffering from some knee problems which kept him out of the game for a few matches. However, its performance spring training This is going to be expected.

jose abreu He has appeared in seven games to date (March 19). He has an offensive line of .353/.421/.647 (AVG/OBP/SLG) and an OPS of 1.068 over that span. He had six hits in 17 at-bats, including two doubles and a single. Home Run As additional basis. He drove in three times, scored two runs, scored one run and struck out four times.

As far as OPS is concerned, it has had a better result only on two other occasions. In 2015 and 2016 it reached 1,194 and 1,164 respectively. Although he spring training 2024 Not over, Cuba’s performance looks significant compared to the beginning of the season.

it is expected that jose abreu be the fifth hitter Houston Astros in the 2024 season big league, Manager joe espada He uses it mainly in the back position kyle tucker,

He opening day of Astros This will happen first on March 28th new York Yankees In Minute Maid Park,

