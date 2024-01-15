Gasoline prices rise for the first time in the United States in 2024. most affected states

Gasoline prices in the United States have remained stable through the end of 2023 to date.

In fact, the price of a gallon in January did not exceed $3.00 USD. However, affordability has slowed in recent times, with growth rising early this year.

According to official data, this week has just started and on Monday the price of gasoline was set at $3.28 USD American Automobile Association (AAA),

This means an increase of about 50 cents compared to the beginning of 2024. Then, prices dropped to an average of $2.79 USD.

due to price increase

Several factors came together to cause the price of gasoline to rise earlier this week. For example, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil has increased nearly 10% ($77.00 USD per barrel) since January. Meanwhile, Brent, the highest international benchmark, has risen nearly 7%. Currently, the price of a barrel of crude oil is $81.00 USD.

To these reasons we must also add the unstoppable increase in demand for gasoline. In the United States this parameter has increased from 8.14 to 8.81 million barrels of oil per day. Another major factor in the increase in gasoline prices is the conflict in the Middle East.

At the end, United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) Repeated unplanned outages were reported at a BP refinery in Indiana. This also increases the price of fuel.

most affected states

For this and other reasons, several states are hardest hit by recent gasoline price increases. This is the list.

-Indiana: 13.55%

-Ohio: 11.43%

-Wisconsin: 10.17%

-Kentucky: 9.53%

-West Virginia: 9.33%

-Illinois: 9.17%

If we talk about exact prices, this is a list of places where gasoline is the most expensive in the United States today.

-California: $4.65 USD per gallon

-Hawaii: $4.70 USD per gallon

-Washington: $3.90 USD per gallon

-Nevada: $3.90 USD per gallon

-Oregon: $3.60 USD per gallon



