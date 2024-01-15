Gaza attacks, hostage situation and more

At least two people were killed this Sunday in an Israeli drone attack on tents located in front of the Al-Aqsa Medical Complex, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Thousands of displaced people are taking shelter in hospital compounds in central Gaza, with several teams of journalists working from tents in the area. Al-Aqsa is the only remaining functioning medical facility in the central city of Deir al-Balah.

In the video shared by journalists, you can see how people run to the rescue and help the injured.

The Israeli military claimed that one of its aircraft had attacked “terrorists operating from the Islamic Jihad operational command center and courtyard” of the hospital. The Israeli military did not provide any evidence to support this claim.

In the north, the attack on al-Shifa Hospital – Gaza’s largest medical center – ended after 14 days. Israel claims it killed more than 200 militants at the facility, while Palestinians in and around al-Shifa have reported civilian casualties and arrests, as well as widespread destruction.

The Gaza Health Ministry says Israel is not allowing the evacuation of patients or medical staff, leaving them stranded without basic resources.

Here are the latest news on the conflict:

Anti-government protests in Israel: Protesters marched before the Israeli parliament on Sunday to demand the release of hostages being held in Gaza and the dismissal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The protest was the second consecutive day of mass anti-government demonstrations after thousands of people took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Caesarea, Ra’anana and Herzliya on Saturday. According to Israeli police, at least 16 people were detained.

Netanyahu speaks before the operation: Ahead of hernia surgery this Sunday, Netanyahu rejected calls for early elections, saying it would undermine the war effort. He reiterated his commitment to the planned ground offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah and said it was necessary to defeat Hamas. Netanyahu insisted that the delay in the military operation in Rafah had nothing to do with US pressure or the month of Ramadan, and said such an operation requires time to plan. Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital confirmed that the prime minister’s operation was successful.

Conversation in Egypt: Negotiations on a ceasefire and hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas resumed in Cairo. A source told CNN on Wednesday that talks had reached an impasse in recent days. Its resumption comes against the backdrop of mass protests in cities around the world over the weekend in solidarity with the people of Gaza and calls for a ceasefire in the Strip.

Palestinian government takeover: The new Palestinian government has been sworn in amid intense international pressure on the Palestinian Autonomous Government to pursue reforms. The Palestinian Autonomous Government, which rules parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has long been considered corrupt by American politicians and many Palestinians.

Aid Air Drops: Jordan dropped 10 drops of humanitarian aid into northern Gaza this Sunday, according to a statement. Countries are using this quicker but less effective method to address the hunger crisis in Gaza, while Israel maintains a tight siege on ground supplies.

World Food Programme: WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain urged Israel to clarify where and when more food could be distributed. WFP needs “complete and unrestricted access” to Gaza, and right now we don’t have it, he told CBS This Sunday, adding that the aid that manages to reach is “really nothing.”