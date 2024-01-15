Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees humiliate Pittsburgh

On the afternoon of this March 20, when the lineup was provided Aaron Boone in the game between new York Yankees And pittsburgh piratesSomething positive was felt in the atmosphere. The strategist technically hinted at what his lineup will be inauguration day 2024, there, like names juan soto, aaron judge And giancarlo stantonShined amid a universe of shapes.

From the first moments of the transition it was clear that compromise was on one side. The initial duel was between left-handers mark gonzales, who arrived with a 0–0 record and 5.40 ERA in 5.0 innings of work, in addition to nine strikeouts. his rivals were luke weaverFinished on the mound with a 0-0 record with a 6.75 earned run percentage and three strikeouts.

New York Yankees humiliate Pittsburgh Pirates

Their attack, led by Aaron Boone, began in the first innings itself. juan soto walked and an RBI double by Aaron Judge started the scoring. new York Yankees, A few minutes later, the first home run (455 feet) giancarlo stanton It came to the cards. Four’s rally was capped off by young Anthony Volpe with another blow from four corners (watch video,

For the second innings, four more were reflected on the scoreboard. with Gleyber Torres, juan soto And aaron judge in vogue, giancarlo stanton He sent the ball back behind the fence. The 453-foot home run crossed the scoreboard. George M. Steinbrenner Field and left the lapidary for 8×0 new York Yankees ,watch video,

As if that wasn’t enough, a third homer giancarlo stanton Took attendance in the fourth chapter. This time, of 426 feet And 108.8 mphSadly, against the same pitcher Marco Gonzales.

Three more runs were added in the sixth inning, yes, that too giancarlo stanton, Gleyber Torres He made a pact to walk, juan soto simply connected, Trent Grishman He walked and the designated hitter hit a sacrifice fly. then double Anthony Rizzo They kept the box score at 12×0, nothing more to say.

Giancarlo Stanton: 3-3, 3 HR, 3 AC, 8 IC

Anthony Volpe: 1-1, HR, AC, IC

Juan Soto: 3-2, BB, 3 AC

Gleyber Torres: 3-2, BB, 2 IC

Aaron Judge: 1-1, 2B, 2 AC, IC

Luke Weaver (Victoria): 3.2 IL, 2 H, 2 K

Giancarlo Stanton with the New York Yankees tonight: HR No. 1: 110.4 MPH/455 FT

HR No. 2: 113.2 MPH/453 FT

Giancarlo Stanton with the New York Yankees tonight: HR No. 1: 110.4 MPH/455 FT

HR No. 2: 113.2 MPH/453 FT

HR No. 3: 108.8 MPH/426 FT

