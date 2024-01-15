Shine Magazine | New Elizabeth Olsen projects in the works

Todd Williamson/CBS

Award-winning actor Elizabeth Olsen is booked and busy for the next few months. From science fiction to romantic comedy, here are some of his upcoming projects.

First, Olsen will star in Todd Solondz’s play love child With Charles Melton. According to DiversityThe film centers on Misty (Olsen), a woman stuck in a loveless marriage and dissatisfied with her husband. His younger son Junior is his only support. When a handsome stranger named Easy (Melton) mysteriously appears, Junior hatches a plan to get his father out of the picture so that Misty can marry Easy.

She said, “I have been a long-time fan of Todd’s work and collaborating with him on this film is a true dream.” No official date has been announced for love child Still, although its estimated release is around 2025.

Furthermore, according to daily screen, Olsen will co-star with Alicia Vikander in a dystopian sci-fi film. Directed by the first French filmmaker Fleur Fortune, Evaluation Tells the story of a future world devastated by climate change. Due to this there has been a huge change in the society. Everything is put under scrutiny, including the lives of a young couple (Olsen and Vikander). The pairs are evaluated in a controlled environment for seven days. But soon things start going wrong.

Since this is Fortune’s first film, it will be exciting to see what she does with these talented actors and a compelling premise.

Also, A24’s upcoming romantic comedy eternity It will include Olsen as well as Miles Teller and Callum Turner. This time, she won’t just act in it. Tea wandavision The actress and Taylor will also executive produce the film alongside director David Franey.

Furthermore, according to deadline, Plot details are currently being kept under wraps. But rumor has it that the film is a romantic comedy in which everyone must decide who they want to spend eternity with permanently. There is no official release date of this film yet.

Olsen fans can expect a new slew of amazing performances from the Emmy-nominated actress in the near future.