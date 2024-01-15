“Giant” double chocolate cookie sold by Costco

the wait is over. costco They began selling double chocolate cookies or cookies at their soda fountains.

The arrival of the cookie was announced in a banner on the official portal of this American store.

Costco’s marketing for the Double Chocolate Cookie aims to give consumers another sweet option at their soda fountain.

Here we will give you all the information about the incredible Double Chocolate Cookie What does Costco sell?

How about a Costco Double Chocolate Cookie?

This product is from kirkland signature, And it’s made with chocolate and butter, and you can also find it in all Costco branches.

cookie price

in a video from TIC Toc From LasradeCostco account (Costco lady), you can see that the double chocolate cookie costs 40 pesos, a piece.

In the post, LasRedCostco wrote, “Giant chocolate chip cookies that make them warm you up.”

The cookies arrived but the Costco churros were gone.

costco membership price

According to information available on the Costco website, there are several types of memberships.

Due to the beginning of the year, its price may change in the coming days.

Gold Single: 500 pesos

Executive Gold: 1,100 pesos

Business: 500 pesos

Executive Business: 1,100 pesos

How many Costco stores are there in Mexico?

As of December 31, 2023, Costco has 816 stores in 14 countries around the world. Of these, 41 are in Mexico, spread across 21 states.

The countries with the most stores are the United States, where there are 574 stores, and Canada, where there are 107 stores.

Statistics in Mexico

By the second quarter of 2023, Costco’s net sales are projected to reach $54.24 billion, up 6.5% from the previous year.

In Mexico, Costco has established a solid presence under the Price Club name since its arrival in 1992.

In 1993, the merger of Price Club and Costco gave rise to the franchise’s current name.

Over the years, the chain has expanded its reach in the country and as of 2020 has reached 39 stores in 21 states in Mexico.

The world’s largest branch is located in Puebla, specifically in the Parque Puebla shopping center.

What is Costco?

It is an international chain of hypermarkets with a price club format that aims to offer the best prices on quality products.

In this store you can find a large selection of exclusive products, including hospitality products, confectionery, home appliances, televisions, car parts, tires, toys, electronic equipment, sporting goods, jewelry, watches, cameras, audiovisual, Books, household products included. Health, beauty, furniture, appliances and office products… all with the best quality.

We are confident of the quality/price ratio of the products we offer, which is why we back all our products with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Costco Wholesale has major stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, and China.

