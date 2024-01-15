Public hospitals in CABA put up posters in Russian for their foreign patients, infuriating Pichetto.

Miguel Angel Pichetto shares video of Russian-language posters in public hospitals

“Dear patient, if you do not speak Spanish, please come with a translator. Thank you”. in viral video Dr. Juan A. Fernandez General Acute Hospital Where you see a symbol written in Cyrillic it is a reflection of a large number Russian citizen Who are treated every day in the public health centers of the city.

You may be interested in: Miguel Ángel Pichetto spoke about a possible agreement between the government and the PRO: “It would give it a little more parliamentary support but it is lacking”.

That message was the trigger for the head of the block of deputies of the We Make the Federal Coalition, miguel angel pichettowarned about healthcare for foreigners, And this gave rise to controversy over the selective offering of medical services.

“There are already signs in Russian for patients coming for treatment at a public hospital in the city. How is this explained? Argentina remains a liberal country“, the former Auditor General of the nation tweeted.

Deputy Pichetto’s tweet as to the effect of the posters visible in some hospitals

It is worth remembering that the deputy Nahuel Sotelo (President of the La Libertad Avanza block in the lower house) Initiative presented in mid-2022 #HealthForArgentines, He expressed at the time, “We are in no position to give anything, especially if there is no reciprocity.” He also indicated that foreigners who do not live in Argentina should begin to contribute financially to the health services they receive. This initiative was presented to the Health Commission but has not yet been discussed.,

You may be interested in: These are the cartels that operate in the most unsafe mayor’s office in CDMX, no, it’s not Iztapalapa!

The lawmaker highlighted Argentina’s generosity in providing health services to foreigners, but at the same time, he questioned whether the country This policy can be continued in the absence of reciprocity, For them, the current context generates a debate about the challenges of maintaining an accessible public health system in a context of increasing demand and limited resources. “Many times the harm is done to the same Argentine citizens who, on occasions, They do not get priority treatment even in the hospitals of our province“, he added at the time.

Pichetto (Gustavo Gavotti) on the day of special treatment of the omnibus law

Other political leaders such as the current security minister, Patricia Bullrichand their counterparts in defence, louis petrieExpressed, when he was on the electoral campaign last year, he opposed the free use of the public health system by foreigners who are not permanent residents in Argentina.

You may be interested in: Valentine’s Day: 80% of foreigners who become Peruvian citizens do so through marriage

“We are going to introduce a law into the national health system: Anyone who does not live in Argentina must pay. And if he says ‘I don’t have the money’, it has to come with a paid health system,” the then-presidential candidate said. And he added: “We owe a large part of Argentina’s public health to those people. We are not going to pay taxes to those who are not paying taxes.”

For his part, Petri expressed that “there are foreigners who do not live in the country, they come and use Argentine health services, and then return to their countries of origin. All Argentines pay for it with our taxes.“, Bullrich’s former running mate commented.

Fact One: Migration Law 25,871 of Argentina, approved in 2003 and regulated in 2010, it establishes All foreigners have the right to health and social assistanceRegardless of your immigration status.

This law was based on the human rights principles enshrined in both national constitution As in international instruments, among them, Universal Declaration of Human Rights And this American Convention on Human Rights – Agreement of San José de Costa Rica,