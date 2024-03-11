Giants fire JD Davis who won arbitration

JD Davis was released by the San Francisco Giants after defeating the team in salary arbitration

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Third baseman JD Davis was released by the San Francisco Giants on Monday after defeating the team in salary arbitration last month and will receive more than $1.1 million in severance pay, instead of his $6.9 million salary.

The three-member panel awarded Davis that salary instead of the team’s $6.55 million offer. Under the collective bargaining agreement, arbitration-eligible players are guaranteed a negotiated contract, while salaries decided by an arbitration panel are not guaranteed. This allowed the Giants to release Davis to receive a 30-day severance package, amounting to $1,112,903.

JD Davis was scheduled to receive a $6.9 million salary from the SF Giants, but he walked away with just over $1.1 million. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

espn+ in spanish LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLB, UFC, Boxing and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and more. Subscribe here

“We negotiate all of our arbitration matters in good faith and strive to reach an agreement with all of our arbitration-eligible players, including him,” Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said in a video call. “Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Davis, who turns 31 next month, hit .248 with 18 home runs and 69 RBI in his first full season with the Giants, who acquired him from the New York Mets in August 2022. He also plays first base and the outfield, but became expendable when the Giants agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract with third baseman Matt Chapman.

During this year’s spring camps, Davis was 6 for 15 (.400) with two homers and six RBI in six games.

Zaidi also said that having Wilmer Flores gives the Giants a similar defensive profile and role to Zaidi in the decision, in addition to adding a full-time designated hitter in Jorge Soler.