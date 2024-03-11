Bad Bunny demands $150,000 from fan

The singer filed a complaint on Friday, March 8, 2024, against a viewer who, without his consent, broadcast photos from one of his concerts on YouTube.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny has accused a fan of circulating photos from one of his concerts without his consent. Getty Images via AFP

Singer Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny sued a fan on Friday, March 8, 2024, for broadcasting photos from one of his concerts on YouTube. “MADforliveMUSIC” is the channel on which viewer Eric Guillermo Madronal Garrón posted live performances of the Puerto Rican artist that were later removed from the platform. However, excerpts from the video are still available on social networks.

The artist claims that the video sequence was taken at one of his shows which took place on February 21, 2024 in the city of Salt Lake City (US). Thus he accused Eric Guillermo Madronal Garrón of knowingly going to the concert with high-quality photo equipment and broadcasting a video of about ten minutes on the web.

According to TMZ, due to neither the image rights nor the artist’s consent, the fan’s approach was considered “scene theft”, directly impacting the advertising revenue of Bad Bunny’s official YouTube page.

$150,000 compensation

The Puerto Rican star was the first to initiate a classic approach to removing content by invoking the “Digital Millennium Copyright Act”, a US law that prohibits the production of services aimed at preventing measures controlling access to works protected by copyright. and prohibits distribution.