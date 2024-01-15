Alert in the West: The governments of Russia, China and Iran will hold joint naval maneuvers in the Gulf of Oman

Iran, Russia and China will hold joint military maneuvers in the Gulf of Oman (Europa Press/Contact/Iranian Army Office)



The navies of Russia, China and Iran will participate from this Tuesday in the increasing tension with the West. In joint naval maneuvers in the waters of the Gulf of OmanThe Gaza Strip was shaken by attacks on ships carried out by Houthis from Yemen in response to the military offensive launched by Israel against Hamas militants.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that several Russian ships arrived this Monday to the Iranian port of Chabahar In connection with their participation in the exercise named “Maritime Security Belt 2024”.

Naval group led by missile cruiser ‘Vairag’Pacific Fleet flagship, with anti-submarine warfare frigate ‘Marshal Shaposhnikov’.

“These practical maneuvers will take place in the waters of the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea,” Russian officials said. “The main objective of the maneuver is to verify the safety of economic activities at sea.”

Thus, he elaborated that “representatives”. Oman, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and South Africawho will do so as “observers,” according to Russian news agency Interfax.

Amid the invasion of Ukraine, the Chinese and Russian regimes have strengthened their cooperation in recent years (Sputnik/Sergei Guniev/Pool via Reuters)

For its part, Iranian media have specified that the purpose of the maneuvers is “to strengthen regional security, promote collective cooperation, and show its ability to provide solid support for world peace and maritime security.”

The Russian-Chinese-Iranian naval exercises starting on Tuesday are the fifth to be held in that format gulf of oman,

The arrival of Russian ships at the Iranian port was accompanied by reports in the Russian press about the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral. Nikolai YevmenovFollowing the sinking of several Russian ships by Ukrainian maritime drones.

Newspaper Izvestia and digital portal fontanka It was reported that Yevmenov had been replaced by Commander-in-Chief of the Northern Fleet, Alexander Moiseyev.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, this Monday refrained from commenting on these publications. “There are orders sealed with confidentiality and I cannot comment on them,” he said at his daily telephone press conference.

Military activities will end on Friday “Jointly maintain regional maritime security”This is indicated by a statement from the Chinese Defense Ministry published on the WeChat social network.

“China will send a guided missile destroyer to Urumqi, The guided missile frigate Linyi and the integrated logistics ship Dongpinghu have been asked to take part in the exercises, the statement said, without giving further details.

This year’s exercises coincide with increased tensions in the region as a result of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The conflict, which began on October 7, has triggered a series of attacks against ships by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels. the Red Sea,

A missile was launched during Iran’s annual military exercises in the Gulf of Oman (West Asia News Agency via Reuters)

On my part, the Israeli Foreign Minister, israel katzThis Monday requested the UN Security Council, of which Russia and China are also part “Exert all possible pressure” on Hamas. To release the people he had kidnapped during the October 7 terrorist attack against Israel.

Katz addressed the 15-member council, which met to debate a UN report that said there were “reasonable grounds to believe” that acts of sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, were committed during the attack. took place at places.

“We ask you to condemn crimes of sexual violence These barbarians committed crimes in the name of the Muslim religion,” Katz told the Security Council, while urging the body to “put every possible pressure on the Hamas organization to immediately and unconditionally release all kidnapped hostages.” Did.

He called for sanctions on Hamas and accused the group of crimes “worse than terrorist actions committed by al Qaeda, ISIS and other terrorist organizations that have been targeted by the Security Council.”

(With information from Europa Press)