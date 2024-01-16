Going Public, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Are Happy in London

JAKARTA – Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have started to go public with their relationship. Apparently, like last year, the two were recently spotted in London after claiming to have left together at the New York airport.

According to People, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper went casual and brazen to show off their intimacy.

Hadid wore long pants and a jacket, while Cooper wore pants and a dress with a blessing hat. He is seen walking as usual, holding his hands and smiling without trying to hide them.

News of their relationship began in October 2023, where they reportedly went out to eat together in New York. They even went to eat together in the same car.

A source said that Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were dating as usual without considering any serious plans.

A source said, “He’s free, busy and his days are full of responsibilities, so he hasn’t seen anything serious.”

A source said, “They dated for a long time before their relationship went public and they are trying to figure out what happened between them.”

Bradley Cooper also brought Gigi Hadid out to dinner with his mom after attending the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

“Bradley and Gigi look happy together. They’re not overdoing it but it seems obvious they’re dating,” a source said.

