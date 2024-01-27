Barcelona have confirmed that Alejandro Balde has been dealt a huge blow and he will be out of the Spanish league

2024-01-27

youth side of barcelona alejandro balde Will have to undergo surgery after injury “hamstring tendon” Due to an injury to his right foot, the Barça club reports this Saturday that he is saying goodbye to the season.

The player’s medical test revealed “Injury to the hamstring tendon of the right thigh,” from which it will be operated finland In the coming days, Barça said. Bucket He will be operated on in Turku, Finland, by Dr. Lasse Lempanen, a specialist in this type of injuries who has already operated on similar players. ousmane dembele one of two Anu Fati, Bucket He was injured in the quarterfinal match last Wednesday copa del reyAgainst which Barcelona lost 4–2 in extra time athletic bilbao At the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.

The Barça defender, who lay on the ground touching his thigh after seeing something strange, was replaced minute 22 Description of the meeting by his companion Hector Forte. He barcelona It did not specify the player’s time, limiting it only to stating that another medical report would be issued after his intervention, but according to local media, Bucket I would have said goodbye to the rest of the season. Coach Mo on Friday barcelona, xavi hernandez, They had already announced that they were evaluating the best option to treat the player’s injury.

