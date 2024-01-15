Golden State Warriors agree to extension with Steve Kerr

National Basketball Association Entered the second phase of the regular season after the All-Star break. When proceedings resumed in court, some records were leveled, such as Nikola Jokic (the third player to achieve a triple-double against all those teams) and Domantas Sabonis (Longest double-double streak in NBA history). Whereas, on the second day of action the team Golden State Warriors Made a declared amount.

according to the journalist ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Warrior’s Agreed to a contract extension with their coach Steve Kerr for the next two years in exchange for $35 million. In this way he will become the highest paid leader nba,





It should be noted that the current contract steve kerr It expired at the end of this season, therefore, the new contract makes him in charge of the team until the 2025–2026 season. In total he will earn 17.5 million in each campaign.

race of kerr He started as a coach in 2014–2015, during which he collected four nba championship (2014-15;2016-17;2017-18 and 2021-22). Additionally, in 2015–16 and 2018–19, it won two conference championship,

His balance as a coach Golden State Warriors The winning percentage in a total of 765 games is .655, i.e. 501 wins and 264 losses.

Similarly, their record in the playoffs is also positive as they have won 99 out of 140 games, losing only 41. Data from Basketball Reference.

This is more than the extension of the agreement signed by the coach Miami Heat, erik spoelstrafor eight years in exchange for $120 million (about $15 million per season).

The signing of this new contract was finally completed after several months of negotiations between the General Manager of Golden State WarriorsMike Dunleavy Jr., and representative of steve kerr, Both parties receive a fair settlement given the coach’s winning record.

