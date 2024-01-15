Kim Kardashian and her brother Rob posted a tough message about their dad!

Kim Kardashian’s brother, Rob, shared a very strong message about his father, who lost his life several years ago!

It’s a sad date that Kim Kardashian and her brother Rob celebrated. Along with Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, the latter paid a beautiful tribute to her late father. the latter should be celebrate your 80th birthday,

Rob and Kim Kardashian have an idea for their father

This Thursday, February 22, Rob took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to his father. The latter lost his life due to esophageal cancer at the age of 59. He is leaving a big hole in the hearts of his children.

Kim Kardashian’s brother also pointed out: “Happy Birthday Dad! Thank you for leaving only good memories with me. I miss you everyday. I love you so much.” ,

On her part, the reality TV candidate also spoke to wish her father a happy birthday. Then he told: “Happy Birthday Dad! I can’t believe it you would have turned 80 today, ,

Before adding: “If you were here, we’d be in Vail, skiing together to celebrate you!” I can’t ski without thinking about you. I will always remember the trips as well as the memories you created for us and we never took these moments for granted. ,

Kim Kardashian then continued: “God has truly blessed us with the most caring, patient, funny, charismatic father.” sweetest and kindest, ,

And also accept: “I wish you were here to meet all of our kids.” And look at the life we’ve created. But I know that somehow you are the one behind it.” ,

tributes that follow each other

Finally, Kim Kardashian concluded: “Thank you for being the best example of the purest love.” , On her part, Kourtney also talked about this very special day.

On Instagram he also wrote: “My father would have been 80 today. What I would give to sing “Happy Birthday” to him and hear one of his funny jokes for the last time. ,

” it was with him Best sense of humor. And made life a lot more fun. Like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we used to go on movie dates every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie every week)” ,

Kim Kardashian’s sister then concluded: “They made it so fun and special.” Happy Birthday to the best father in the world » , Khloe also talked about this painful loss.

He also said: ” I i will always have room for you, happy Birthday Dad. I love you. thank you for everything. Every memory. Every lesson. And every laugh. Every drop of love » ,

Khloe also said: “(…) I am not sad anymore. Of course, I miss him every day and wish he were here to meet our children, but I’m not sad.” ,