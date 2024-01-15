Good news for fans before the return of the series

while season 2 Wednesday With filming set to begin soon, Warner Bros. announced great news for fans of the Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega.
rest under this advertisement
Uploaded to the Netflix catalog in November 2022, WednesdayA series taken from fiction and films addams family, very soon enjoyed success with customers. It is one of the most watched programs on the streaming platform so far, with 252.1 million views. Naturally, the company with Red N could hardly miss Season 2, so the series was renewed for early 2023. Due to a strike by writers and actors, production could not begin immediately. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega will be reprising her role as the sinister and cold girl in the coming months, but while you wait for the official start of filming, Warner Bros. has good news for you!
Good news for fans of Wednesday
Designed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (smallville), and directed by Tim Burton (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Beetle Juice), the series has a nice surprise for it: first season of Wednesday Will be available on DVD and Blu-ray™ on March 27, 2024. Great news for all those who do not benefit from a Netflix subscription and who are still curious to know the adventures of a teenager unlike any other establishment. The first round of episodes will be available for purchase online and in-store from the usual vendors. To help fans wait before Season 2, Jenna Ortega has made some revelations about it.
rest under this advertisement
Wednesday Season 2: Jenna Ortega teases new creatures and a bloody storyline
interviewed by Vanity FairWednesday’s interpreter revealed his first impressions upon reading the script: “Just reading the script has been very exciting. Seeing all these new characters come into the story. We’re taking a lot of risks in a supernatural world.” “There were already vampires and werewolves in our universe, but this time we’re going even further.”, adds the actress. If the first season included notable episodes like Ball, this one shows promise. ,“Everyone’s been like this since Season 2.” , “Everyone has a memorable scene. Which makes me even more excited because to accomplish this feat in eight episodes, I think it’s crazy.”
Article written in collaboration with 6media
(TagstoTranslate)Netflix Series(T)Pub-Streaming-Netflix(T)Netflix(T)Sword(T)Slideshow(T)Jenna Ortega(T)Trailer(T)Netflix Series(T)Tim Burton(T)The Adams Family(T)Comment(T)Wednesday
Source link