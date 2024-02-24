America vs. Cruz Azul: Piqué, Oribe and other special guests

Former Barcelona players were present at the Azteca Stadium to watch the Young Classic

match took place between America And blue Crosswhich was held at the Azteca Stadium, attended by special guests gerard piquéWho, in addition to being world champion with Spain in 2010, spent his time as a footballer at Barcelona and is currently its president Kings League,

gerard piqué The owner was in the box of Emilio Azcaraga AmericaAt the Azteca Stadium, the area from which they watched the match America And blue CrossCorresponding to the ninth day of the Clausura 2024 of the MX League.

In Emilio Azcaraga’s box, moreover gerard piquéMuchachos FC president, Argentinian influencer Jairo Freixas, as well as Raniza FC presidents Alana Flores and Diego Balsa, were among the other characters. Kings LeagueAs oribe peraltawhose tenure was America In his career as a footballer.

Gerard Piqué watched America Vs. Cruz Azul with Emilio Azcraga. Imago7/Rafael Vadillo

There were also people from Liga MX who went to the Azteca Stadium to watch the duel between the two America And blue CrossSuch as the case of former La Maquina footballer Gerardo Flores and coach Miguel Herrera, who led Águilas to two titles, in the finals they played against the La Noria team.

A series of guests gathered at the Azteca Stadium to watch it America Vs blue CrossCoincides with the tribute paid by Águilas to Miguel Layun, who hung up his boots after the title won by Azulcremas to become president in the Apertura 2023. Kings League Of America.

before the initial whistle for America Vs blue CrossMiguel Layun jumped onto the field of the Azteca stadium to thunderous applause, where he was greeted by a hallway, along with the three Liga MX trophies he won during his time with Águilas.