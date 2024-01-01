Google Assistant has removed some of its most useful features

Google announced that it will Major changes made to the wizard, After confirming the layoff of 1,000 employees – some of them from the support division – the technology giant confirmed that Some features will stop working In the next few days because they are not used much.

In a blog post, Google said it will prioritize the most popular experiences and invest in technology to improve them. because of that, Will remove helpful features that are not used frequently, This measure will go into effect in the coming weeks, so Google will send a notification to people who try to use them.

According to the support website, Google will eliminate 17 functions of the Assistant, the main one being the possibility of creating an alarm. Compose an email or send a message with your voice, reschedule an event in Calendar and much more. The list includes other interactions with third parties, like activating Calm to meditate or control activities with your voice on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 devices.

Google Users will be informed about these features from January 26, The message will include the date the feature will be removed and, in some cases, suggestions for alternatives to replace it, where applicable.

“Over the past few years, we’ve made it even easier to work with the Assistant, thanks in large part to your feedback,” said Duke Dukelis, vice president of Google Assistant. “And to continue improving your experience and creating the best Assistant yet, we’re making some changes to focus on quality and reliability and ultimately making the Assistant easier to use across all devices.”

These are the functions that will disappear from Google Assistant

action Option Play and control audiobooks on Google Play Books with your voice You can still stream audiobooks from your mobile device. Set or use a media alarm, music alarm, or radio alarm on a Google Assistant-enabled device. You can create a custom routine that has the same behavior or use the standard alarm. Access or manage your cookbooks, transfer recipes from one device to another, play recipe instructional videos, or display step-by-step recipes. You can use Google Assistant to search for recipes on the web and YouTube. Stopwatch management on smart screens and speakers. You can still set timers and alarms. Use your voice to make a call to any device or broadcast a message to your Google Family Group. You can still stream on your home devices. Use your voice to send email, video or audio messages. You can still make calls and send text messages. Reschedule an event in Google Calendar with your voice. You can still schedule a new event. Launch apps in Google Maps driving mode to read and send messages, make calls, and control media. You can still use voice controls in Google Maps the same way. Schedule or listen to family announcements on pre-programmed speakers, smart displays or mobile devices. You can create a custom routine that has the same behavior. ask to meditate peacefully You can still request the attention option from other providers like YouTube Voice Activity Control will no longer be available on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 devices. You will need to use the buttons on your device to start, stop, pause and resume activities. You can still control activities on the Pixel Watch by voice. Viewing your sleep summary will only be available on smart displays like the Nest Hub You can still request sleep details by voice on third-party smartwatches. Unless you’re using Duo, calls made from smart speakers and displays won’t show up with Caller ID. , View “Travel” time estimates on the smart display. You can still request travel times and get voice directions. Get personalized itinerary advice by voice. You can still ask about flight status. Request information about your contacts. You can still call your contacts Request to perform certain tasks by voice, such as sending a payment, making a reservation, or posting on a social network. You can still ask the Assistant to open your installed apps.

Google will implement other adjustments to its mobile applications

The announced changes will also affect behavior in Google apps. You can no longer use the microphone icon to activate the Assistant And complete the action. This feature will be replaced by voice search, as it was originally.

users will be able to Summon the Assistant by saying “Hey Google” or pressing the Home button In some terminals. In the case of iOS, access will be offered through a dedicated application.

Google promised a transition period for people to get used to the new changes. This includes alerts informing the user several days in advance which features will be missing. These adjustments align with Bard’s commitment to becoming the true intelligent assistant.

