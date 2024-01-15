Google will give health related advice only using Artificial Intelligence

With this development Google wants to provide processed data to doctors for decision making. (efe)

After learning about Google’s work in developing artificial intelligence for video games, now it’s time for Health. In a post on its blog, the company released the first details of a project to change the way users interact with health tracking devices.

In the beginning, It is designed to integrate with advanced Fitbit, a series of smart watches from the company. The advent of AI will allow for AI-powered chatbots, which will be available in late 2024.

However, The project not only focuses on this tool, but also allows the developed model to be taken to other scenarios. And users can better track their health data.

“Health care presents some of society’s most complex challenges. “We are working closely with our partners to see how AI can overcome them and improve care,” he posted on the blog.

This artificial intelligence will analyze a variety of data from sleep results to physical activity and provide personalized information in natural language. This means users will be able to ask questions about their health and receive clear and understandable answers.With informative graphics.

For example, if someone asks about the relationship between their physical activity and sleep quality, the chatbot can provide detailed explanations and suggest ways to improve sleep.

Apart from integrating into Fitbit devices, Google is working on various AI models specifically designed for the health sector. One of these models is MED-PALM2, which is a large language model (LLM) adapted for the healthcare sector.

Since its launch last year, Med-PALM 2 has been available to a variety of global organizations, offering solutions for a variety of uses, such as streamlining nurse handovers and supporting physician documentation.

Google is also investigating how to use AI to improve the clinical experience and communication between doctors and patients. An AI model called the Personal Health Large Language Model is being developed in collaboration with FitbitWith the aim of providing personalized recommendations to improve health and well-being.

The model is based on Google’s Gemini technology and is being trained with a variety of anonymized health and research data.

On the other hand, the company’s technology is also being applied in clinical settings, with models designed to help doctors with tasks like interpreting radiology images and deciphering genomic data. For your training, The models are being trained with medical data and are intended to provide greater diagnostic accuracy and tools for clinical decisions.

The company highlights the importance of information generated by the health sector, which is constantly collecting data and information essential for decision making not only for users but also for medical personnel.

“About 30% of the world’s data is generated by the healthcare industry and it is growing by 36% annually. “It contains large amounts of text, images, audio and video,” Google reports on its blog.

Furthermore, they assure that information is often hidden between medical entities, making it difficult to find quick solutions.

In his publication, The company mentions that all these projects are in the research phase and the goal is to bring them to medical organizations. On the other hand, the functions coming to Fitbit devices will first be available to premium users who have Android cell phones, while the trial period ends and access is expanded to everyone.