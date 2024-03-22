Neymar’s father says he won’t help Dani Alves get out of jail

Neymar da Silva Santos Sr. said he helped Alves during the trial, but said it was a “different situation” now that the verdict was against him.

Brazilian star’s father neymar He said his family would not pay the million euros ($1.1 million) needed to get him out. Daniel Alves From a Spanish prison, where a former Brazilian defender awaits the outcome of a rape appeal.

neymar da silva santos senior He said in a statement on behalf of his family that they supported Alves financially during the trial, but that they would not do so again after the former player was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in 2022.

Dani Alves and Neymar played together for Barcelona, ​​PSG and Brazil EFE/EPA/Neil Hall

Neymar da Silva Santos Sr. said, “For us, for my family, this case is over. Full stop.”

Alves, 40, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison. He is being held in a prison on the outskirts of Barcelona.

the father of neymar He did not say how much he gave Alves, but said it was a “different situation” now that the three-judge chamber of the Barcelona Provincial Court ruled against Alves.

His father said, “With the Spanish court’s decision on his conviction, there is speculation and attempts are being made to link my and my son’s name to a case that is no longer within our reach.” neymar In a family statement.

He further said that he hopes Daniel Alves “He can find all the answers in his family.”

The prison sentence is close to the minimum sentence for a rape conviction, which under Spanish law at the time of the attack was punishable by between four and 12 years. In its decision the court found in favor of Alves that “before the trial he had paid the court 150,000 euros to give to the victim without any condition.”

neymar jr and alves they were friends Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain and in brazil, neymar plays now al hilal From Saudi Arabia.

Alves, who has denied any wrongdoing in the case, has been in custody since his arrest in January 2023.

Alves’ previous requests to be released on bail were rejected because the court considered him a flight risk.

brazil It does not extradite its citizens for sentencing in other countries.

As a condition of bail, Alves must surrender his Brazilian and Spanish passports. He has been banned from leaving Spain. He still has a residence near Barcelona.

Alves won dozens of titles with specific clubs, including barcelona, He helped Brazil win two America’s Cups and an Olympic gold medal. He played for Barcelona from 2008 to 2016, helping them win three Champions League titles, and rejoins the club some time in 2022.

The Brazilian Football Confederation has yet to comment on Alves’ case and its head of delegation said on Thursday the issue was being ignored.

Leila Pereira, president of Brazilian club Palmeiras, spoke from London, where Brazil face England on Saturday.

“No one says anything, but as a woman here at the head of the delegation I have to speak on these matters robinho And Daniel Alves” he told the Brazilian news website ul Before the match that would mark Brazil’s debut. Dorival Junior Coach.

ahead of real Madrid and of AC Milan, robinho He was convicted of rape in Italy, but will serve his nine-year sentence in Brazil after a ruling by one of the country’s highest courts on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old man began his sentence on Thursday after leaving his apartment building in the coastal city of Santos, outside Sao Paulo, in a black police car after he lost a bid to remain free until arrest. Appeal.

robinho flickr santos

“This is a slap in the face to all of us women, especially women Daniel Alves, who paid for independence,” Pereira said. “It is important for me to have my position. “Each case of impunity is the seed of the next crime.”

President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, also criticized the Spanish court’s decision to grant bail to Alves. He said this during a function of his Workers’ Party on Wednesday.

“We cannot remain silent against these injustices. Money cannot buy dignity,” Lula said during the event in the capital of Brasilia. “The money you have Daniel AlvesThe money that another person could lend him cannot pay for the crime that a man commits by raping a woman.”

Just weeks before Robinho’s trial in Brazil’s highest court, Lula said the former footballer should serve his sentence in Brazil.

Alves And robinho He is a strong supporter of Lula’s predecessor, former President Jair Bolsonaro.