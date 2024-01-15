Photos – 30 Years of Seduction: Jean Paul Gaultier, Stephanie de Monaco… These stars are committed to fighting AIDS

Thirty years have passed. For thirty years Seduction has stood as a shield against AIDS, a constant fight marked by progress, hopes, but above all, unwavering solidarity. This Friday, March 22, the Association is launching its annual fundraising weekend, a major initiative that reflects the continued commitment of the entire society in the fight against this global crisis. For decades, iconic figures such as Laine Renaud, co-founder of Seduction in 1994, Jean Paul Gaultier, Stephanie de Monaco, and Rihanna and Prince Harry have embodied the spirit of this struggle, each providing their own unique support for the cause. Is.

Jean Paul Gaultier’s commitment to AIDS is rooted in his personal history, marked by the death in 1990 of his partner Francis Menuez, who died of this little-known disease at the time. “That came just before. The medicine came after 3 months”He spoke emotionally on the set of 2021 daily, The renowned fashion designer has turned her pain into strength, using her fame to support the fight against HIV, perfectly demonstrating how art and social commitment can meet.

The fight against AIDS is also expressed in the work of Stephanie de Monaco. through its foundation fight aids monacoFounded in 2004, The Princess of the Rock uses her position and influence to make concrete contributions to this fight. Her commitment to supporting people living with HIV and stopping the disease through awareness campaigns and fundraising initiatives reflects a deep personal investment on the part of Grace Kelly’s daughter. “Monaco is doing more for HIV than even the great countries, and has been doing so for years. We fought to open hearts, eyes, souls“, he confided into the microphone. Monaco information In December 2020.

HIV testing: strong gesture from Rihanna and Prince Harry

Beyond the charitable commitment, other celebrities wanted to change mindsets with strong media actions. This is the case of Rihanna and Prince Harry, who took an HIV test together in Heroes Square in Bridgetown, Barbados on December 1, 2016. An important step, which aims to destigmatize AIDS screening and encourage youth to know their status. ,“I want to tell everyone who hasn’t been tested, no matter who you are, your background, your culture or your religion, to get tested.” The Duke of Sussex then responded and thus took the torch from his mother, Princess Diana, who was one of the first public figures to break the stigma surrounding the disease.

