Government unblocks Internet users on social networks so they can express their opinions

The government announced on its various social media platforms that it has decided to unblock all users so that they can express their opinions on profiles. Many were censored during the administration of Alessandro Giammattei.

“We have unblocked all accounts on our social networks. “Your opinion is the right that strengthens our democracy.” Arévalo government reported.

During Giammattei’s time in power, the official government accounts of many social media users who were uncomfortable expressing opinions against that government were blocked.

Arévalo is offering to return freedom of expression to Guatemalans on social networks. This measure has been well accepted by many Internet users, who hope that other state institutions will repeat this decision.

#LEnBreve , The General Secretariat of the Presidency asked the MP to dismiss the complaint filed by the previous government against a group of people for their opinions on the social network X. 📷:x Bernardo Arévalo pic.twitter.com/SshlhmRsR6 – Diario La Hora (@lahoragt) 26 January 2024

Visit to the National Palace

Additionally, starting Saturday, January 27, Arévalo ordered that guided tours be allowed in the National Palace of Culture, one of the places that were closed to Guatemalans during the Giammattei administration.

From that day, public tours began to take place to learn about the cultural and historical value preserved by the palace. In charge of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sports.

We have unblocked all accounts on our social networks. Your opinion is a right that strengthens our democracy. #GuatemalaAvanza pic.twitter.com/gUX3yhL1Pg – Government of Guatemala (@GuatemalaGob) 28 January 2024

No plans this weekend? The National Palace of Culture awaits you this Saturday, January 27, with guided tours between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. do not miss it! #CultureMotorDevelopmentGT#3MillionsCulturalWealthGT#GuatemalaAvanza pic.twitter.com/AS0w9xGKaL – Guatemala’s Ministry of Culture and Sports (@McdGuate) 26 January 2024