Government unblocks Internet users on social networks so they can express their opinions

The Government of Arévalo takes measures to allow citizens' participation in social networks and visits to the National Palace of Culture. Photo: Ministry of Culture and Sports/La Hora
The government announced on its various social media platforms that it has decided to unblock all users so that they can express their opinions on profiles. Many were censored during the administration of Alessandro Giammattei.

“We have unblocked all accounts on our social networks. “Your opinion is the right that strengthens our democracy.” Arévalo government reported.

During Giammattei’s time in power, the official government accounts of many social media users who were uncomfortable expressing opinions against that government were blocked.

Arévalo is offering to return freedom of expression to Guatemalans on social networks. This measure has been well accepted by many Internet users, who hope that other state institutions will repeat this decision.

Visit to the National Palace

Additionally, starting Saturday, January 27, Arévalo ordered that guided tours be allowed in the National Palace of Culture, one of the places that were closed to Guatemalans during the Giammattei administration.

From that day, public tours began to take place to learn about the cultural and historical value preserved by the palace. In charge of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sports.

