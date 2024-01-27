Leather effect top: Ana de Armas joins the trend that we will see everywhere this spring 2024.

During the upcoming spring-summer 2024 season, leather will be incorporated into a variety of clothing and this was confirmed by Ana de Armas during her last appearance.

Even though she stays away from the limelight, there is no doubt that leather is an essential part of her life. ana de armas Is an international superstar. The Cuban-Spanish artist decided to end his months of silence to participate in the final of the Australian Open. The actress, along with tennis legend Jim Courier, had the honor of being responsible for unveiling the trophy around which the tournament is based; They took the opportunity to preview the trends of the next spring-summer 2024 season.

Under the gaze of thousands of spectators, Ana de Armas appeared triumphant on stage, thanks to her collaboration with French brand Louis Vuitton, which is also a sponsor of the Australian Open. And, while we saw in the middle of the month Ursula Corber De Armas has chosen this time to transfer this trend to the top of apparel.

For the occasion, the actress chose complete form in code Rest related to cruise collection 2024 From louis vuitton, The looped wool and printed skirt with the Louis Vuitton logo features a necklace and a belt. Home, added a touch preppy Which clearly breaks the restraint of the top. But the icing on the cake is the long-sleeve faux fur mandarin collar top, whose silhouette is reminiscent of a typical bomber jacket. Biker jacket.