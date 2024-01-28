Savior archer! Tigres rescues draw with Gallos

It seems like a tradition, but again tigers They once again saved the result in Liga MX and now they had to come from behind to compete Queretaro chickenswho resisted all the attacks of Auriazules, especially the goalkeeper Fernando Tapia Who became the hero of that night.

And the fact that the Cats had to overcome a 1–0 deficit to be able to reach the final 1–0, plus several substitutes failed, including penalties. Nico Ibanez he stayed Wall In the first part.

That penalty resulted from a handball committed by a defender Raul Sandoval, The collector was Ibañez who shot down and to the left. The goalkeeper showed his reflexes and moved himself forward to save his goal.

chickens are profitable

Gallos took the lead after poor communication in defence, which ended with his own goal. Guido Pizarro, It was an advantage that he defended with the knife between his teeth and if he had taken advantage of the counter-attacks it could have been a victory, but he lacked strength.

Instead, Tigres began to occupy the entire field of play and repeatedly sent the ball towards goal, but it was deflected by goalkeeper Tapia. For example, at 71′ diego lanez He overflowed and his powerful shot was saved and bounced off the post.

A great tie with Ibanez’s pass.

the changes he sent Robert Dante Siboldi When paid to find the tying goal Juan Pablo Vigon sent to a center Nico Ibanez, The striker showed his generosity and instead of attempting a half turn he decided to give a pass oziel herreraWho shot Tapia and made the score 1-1.

Tigres did not drop the ball and looked for victory, like this jesus angulo On 87′ he again tested the goalkeeper’s reflexes, but once again the goalkeeper emerged victorious.

On 95 minutes, midfielder martin rio He was sent away with a double warning. The footballer received two yellow cards in 20 minutes, the second for a heavy foul on Vigon. Fortunately, his carelessness did not prove costly for Gallos, who suffered in those last moments when he played with 10.