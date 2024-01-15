Granny 3 Download PC Game Free Full Version (v1.1.2)

Granny 3 is a survival horror video game developed and published under the name DVloper. The Granny 3 game is part of the Slendrina series and is designed in the Unity engine. The game is available to play on Android, iOS and Microsoft Windows. The Granny 3 game was initially released on November 24, 2017 for Android and December 11, 2017 for iOS. Later on November 20, 2018, the game was released for the Microsoft Windows operating system. The game is now available for download on the Steam platform.

Granny 3 game download for PC

Name grandmother 3 Initial release date June 3, 2021 Platforms PlayStation, PlayStation 4, Android, PlayStation Portable, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Microsoft Windows Developer DVapps AB Editor DVapps AB Gender Adventure game, Puzzle game, Action game, Indie game, Adventure Series Granny Category PC Games >Puzzle, Action, Adventure

What is the game about?

Granny 3 is a game where granny and grandpa have moved into a new old mansion with a moat and a high wall around it for protection. You will be an explorer looking for new objects to explore when you see a seemingly abandoned mansion one night. You will gather your courage, open the unlocked door of the mansion and enter. Now the infamous couple will do anything to keep you in the mansion and not let you out. Your mission will be to escape from grandma and grandpa and get out of the mansion.

How to Play

The Granny 3 game was released a few months ago in 2021 and has generated a lot of buzz since then. Players are trying to get their hands on the game because of the gameplay it features. Gameplay is one of the most talked about topics of Granny 3. The gameplay of Granny 3 has been designed with the latest technology, which makes it very fun to play. All the buttons in the game also come with feedback which makes the game feel very real and fun.

Features of the games.

Granny 3 is a game that was released a few months ago and has made a name for itself in the market. The main reason for the growing popularity of the game is all the great features it offers. Here we list some of the best features of Granny 3 that make the game a must have for everyone.

horrible story

The story of the Granny 3 game is full of horror and this is one of the reasons why players around the world are trying to get their hands on this game. The game is quite fun and is making it very popular in the gaming community.

Interactive buttons

All game controls have been mapped to separate buttons on the keyboard. Each button in the game has its response, which makes the game seem much more realistic and fun.

Interactive environment

The game is categorized as an open world because players will be able to freely explore the mansion. The players’ environment is quite interactive, which makes the game engaging. Players will be able to pick up things and find items that will help them escape in the game.

Multiple game difficulty levels

Granny 3 game comes with multiple difficulty levels that players can explore. Players can start playing Granny 3 with the least difficult level and gradually increase the difficulty level as they progress through the game.

The horror game genre is quite difficult to crack because the developers cannot deliver what they promise. With Granny 3 things are different and the players have made sure that the game is as scary as possible. Granny 3 is considered one of the scariest Microsoft Windows games available on the market today.

How to Download Granny 3 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Granny 3 PC button

: Click on the Download Granny 3 PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Granny 3 PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Granny 3 – Minimum system requirements

Memory: 4GB

Graphics card: ATI Radeon HD 5770

Processor: Intel Core i5-750

File size: 700MB

Operating system: Windows 7,8,10

Frequent questions

Is Granny 3 game available for Android OS? Yes, Granny 3 game is available for Android operating system.

What is the current version of Granny 3 game running on Android? The current version of Granny 3 game running on Android is 1.1.2.

Can we play Granny 3 in single player mode? Yes, we can play Granny 3 in single player mode.

