Granny PC Game For Free Full Version Download (v1.3)

Granny is a game developed and published by DVloper and belongs to the survival horror video game genre. The Granny game is part of the Slendrina series and is based on the Unity engine. The game is now available to play on Android, iOS and Microsoft Windows. The Granny game was first released for Android and then gradually for iOS and later for Microsoft Windows. The game has received a lot of positive reviews since its release and that is why it has become popular across global gaming communities.

Granny game download for PC

Name Granny Initial release date November 24, 2017 Platforms Android, Microsoft Windows, iOS Developer DVapps AB Editor DVapps AB Mode Single player video game Series DVloper’s grandmother Category PC Games >Puzzle, Survival

What is the game about?

The Granny game features an unnamed protagonist that players will play as. Players will find themselves trapped in a house and will have to solve puzzles while preventing the titular Granny from leaving the house in five to six days. The game is full of puzzles of different types that make it much more fun. Players will have to solve all the puzzles in order to escape from the game’s trap house.

How to Play

The Granny game focuses on using a wide range of items over a period of approximately five to six days. There are several ways players can approach the game, Grandma. Players can escape by removing the locks on the front door or simply repairing the car in the garage. Players will need a unique set of items to escape via different routes. Players will need access to a total of 16 items to help them escape Granny’s house. When players try to escape, Granny will search the house for them and try to stop them at all costs.

Features of the games.

Granny is a game that has become quite popular in the horror game genre. The main reason for the growing popularity of the Granny game is all the great features it offers to players. Here we list some of the best features of Granny game that are worth mentioning.

Unique puzzles

This game requires a lot of puzzle solving skills. Players will only be able to advance in the game by solving different complicated puzzles. Each puzzle in the game is unique and will not seem repetitive.

Excellent graphics

The developers of the game have put a lot of effort into designing the graphics of the game, which is why it is so scary when you play it. All animations and characters in the game are designed in high definition, which makes the game much more fun.

Interactive objects

All the objects in the game are quite interactive and players will have to keep collecting different objects to advance in the game. Players will need at least 16 useful items in order to escape from Granny’s house. Make sure to look for all the objects in each room and try to interact in the game.

Multiple difficulty level

Granny is a game where players have the option to choose multiple difficulty levels. Players are recommended to start the game with the lowest difficulty level and then gradually increase the difficulty as they progress through the game. The multiple difficulty levels of the game surely make it interesting.

The Granny game will give you a total of five days to escape the house and if you can’t do it, it’s game over. Players will surely be able to gain an extra day to survive and escape by doing some personal favors for Granny. Granny game is a must have for all horror game lovers.

How to Download Granny PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Granny PC button

: Click on the Download Granny PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Granny PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Granny: minimum system requirement

Memory: 4GB

Graphics card: ATI Radeon HD 5770

Processor: Intel Core i5-750

File size: 1.37 GB

Operating system: Windows 7,8,10 64-bit

Frequent questions

What is the minimum RAM requirement for Granny game? The minimum RAM requirement for Granny game is 4 GB.

Do we need DirectX to play, grandma? Yes, we’ll need DirectX version 11 to play, grandma.

Can we play Granny game on Steam platform? Yes, we can play Granny game on Steam platform.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.