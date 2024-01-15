Age of Empires II (2013) Download Full Version (v5.8 Incl. ALL DLC’s)

Let’s relive history and return to the glorious era. There was a time when power and dignity were everything to the people. If you loved history and tales of kings and queens, here we are: Age of Empires II. It is an amazing virtual world that will take you back a thousand years, to a different era. Where surviving was not easy and every moment was a challenge. Let’s play the only fabulous action game, Age of Empires II. So get ready to savor the battles of empires and immerse yourself in war on your own; Feel the essence of victory.

Age of Empires II game download for PC

Name Age of Empires II Initial release date September 30, 1999 Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2, Classic Mac OS Developer Ensemble studies Designers Greg Street, Bruce Shelley, Sandy Petersen, Karen Sparks Modes Single-player video game, Multiplayer video game Series Age of empires Category PC Games >Strategy, Multiplayer

About Age of Empires II

Age of Empires fans are already in love with the gameplay, now their excitement can only increase with the latest sequel. We present Age of Empires II, a classic game that can leave you speechless. Behind this top-notch action game, there are many developers: Skybox Labs, Hidden Path Entertainment, Ensemble Studios and Forgotten Empires. Age of Empires II was published by Xbox Game Studios; Since April 10, 2013, it rules the hearts of millions of players. To all action lovers, we present another episode of non-stop war.

How to play Age of Empires II?

Age of Empires II is all about strategizing, a game that revolves around building cities, gathering resources, and forming the strongest army to defeat opponents. Jump from one era to another and experience them all. Players are the ultimate owners of the land and can write the destiny of their empire. Start by building the blocks with the available resources, take care of the people and advance the armies for the challenges. Make proper markets and docks and trade wood, stone and gold. Age of Empires II is nothing less than a real world where complexities can arise at any time. You must always be prepared to face obstacles.

Age of Empires II Features

Once you start playing, there is no way to go back. The features of Age of Empires II play a vital role in entertaining players. The developers have designed the work efficiently, so let’s take a look at the amazing features:

four ages

Players will be able to enjoy the Dark Ages, the Feudal Age, the Castle Age (High Middle Ages) and the Imperial Age, which represents the Renaissance. Live the 1,000 years of the time frame on a single platform and watch your land change.

Get assistance

Your people can help collect resources. The men and women of your empire can help gather resources and help develop the empire. Use units for building, researching technologies and other purposes.

Five campaigns

Age of Empires II has many campaigns to entertain the payers. Play Genghis Khan’s invasion of Eurasia, Barbarossa’s Crusade, Joan of Arc, William Wallace and the defense of the Holy Land.

military units

Now protecting the empire is even easier with 5 types of military units. Age of Empires II has infantry, cavalry, siege weapons, archers, and naval units. They all have different skills and qualities, so use them to create the strongest strategies for your empire.

Play the definitive action game Age of Empires II. This game has gained a lot of popularity all over the world. It has received many positive reviews. So, what are you waiting for? Play with your friends or compete with other players. Start your journey and have fun playing this amazing game.

How to Download Age of Empires II PC Instructions

Step 1: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2: Click on the button Download Age of Empires II for PC

Step 3: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4: Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Farm Age of Empires II for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Age of Empires II – Minimum System Requirements

Operating system: Windows Vista, 7, 8 Pro+

Processor: 1.2 GHz CPU

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: Direct X 9.0c compatible GPU

DirectX®:9.0c

Hard drive: 2 GB HD space

Frequent questions

Do I need an Internet connection to play Age of Empires II? Yes, you need a stable internet connection to play this game.

Who directed Age of Empires II? Stephen Rippy has directed the game.

What platform can I play this game on? Age of Empires II can be played on Windows, Mac OS and PlayStation.

