Grounded Download Free PC Game Full Version (v1.2.5.4184)

Grounded Download is a popular survival video game from Obsidian Entertainment. It was published by Xbox Game Studios for Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. The game was released globally on September 27, 2022.

The background of this game takes place in the middle of a dark, dangerous and beautiful place. Test your survival instincts. Can you survive alongside the giant creatures? We’ll see.

Grounded game download for PC

Name Grounded Initial release date Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows Developer Obsidian Entertainment Editor Xbox game studios Mode multiplayer video game Genders Category PC Games >Adventure

What is Grounded about?

The game is played in first-person perspective and is a multiplayer survival video game. In this game, players have to fight against all odds and kill deadly creatures to survive in a dark and dangerous area.

Explore the region and discover its mysteries as you complete the story. Get answers to your questions as you continue playing.

How to play

Grounded is a survival video game that can be played in third-person or first-person perspective. The protagonist of this game is the size of an ant and has to survive by fighting other insects and creatures in the backyard. Players take on the role of Max, Willow, Hoops or Pete and need to eat a sufficient amount of food and water; Otherwise, they could die of starvation or dehydration. The backyard is full of various insects such as spiders, ladybugs, dust mites, bees, etc.

There are several insects in this game. They have different functions. For example, spiders are one of the main predators in the game. Most spiders hunt players. Ladybugs can help players identify food sources and aphids can be cooked and consumed as food.

The game can be played solo or in multiplayer with four players.

Grounding Features

Not only for its interesting gameplay, Grounded is also popular for its features. Listed below are some important features of Grounded that you should know about before playing the game.

Alone or with friends, anytime!

Players can enter the game alone or with their friends. The game allows for a cooperative multiplayer mode where up to four players can play together. Not only that, but with the Shared Worlds feature, players can continue playing on their shared realms even if the person who originally hosted the game is not present.

Even your backyard is not safe

Deadly creatures roam everywhere. In the backyard, you have a pond, a den, a sandbox and all that. Each of these areas is full of creatures that you must survive. Players can plan to trap these creatures by luring them to other areas of the yard by activating MIX. R Devices. However, the more you intervene, the more likely you are to be attacked. Therefore, be prepared.

Play true to your game style!

There are several in-game customizations available, such as mutations and baby molars. If you use them, they will activate multiple perks and bonuses that will give you an advantage in the game.

Use available resources

Players can use in-game resources for many things, such as crafting tools, weapons, etc.

Upon the game’s release, players and critics give it generally favorable reviews. Overall, they seemed to be satisfied with the elements of the game, especially the gameplay and features. The game earned a nomination for Innovation in Accessibility at The Game Awards 2020 and won Xbox Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards.

Grounded – Minimum System Requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-3225

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 650 Ti

Storage: 8 GB available space

Grounded – Recommended system requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Frequent questions

Who developed Grounded? Obsidian Development is the developer of Grounded.

Does the game have multiplayer mode? Yes, Grounded has a multiplayer mode.

What platforms is Grounded compatible on? The game is compatible with Microsoft Windows and Xbox One.

