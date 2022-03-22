Mortal Kombat XI Download PC Full Game For Free (v2022.03.22 & ALL DLC)

Mortal Kombat XI is a fighting video game developed by NetheRealm Studios, Shiver Environment and QLOC Shiver. If you are a gamer, you will definitely have many memories of this game and must have played it many times. But if you are new to this gaming industry, this is the best fighting game for beginners to start with. It is fun and interesting to play as the game has an amazing story with excellent graphics to attract all players.

Name Mortal Kombat XI Initial release date April 23, 2019 Editor Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Writers Domingo Cianciolo; Shawn Kittelsen Designer John Edwards Platforms PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows Developers NetherRealm Studios, Shiver Entertainment, QLOC, Shiver Category PC Games > Fighting

The best part is that it has single player mode and multiplayer mode, so you can also play with your friends and family. Another best part is that you can also play offline with people sitting near you and online with those who are far away. But before starting the game, read the article to get a general idea of ​​the game and know all its main features.

About the game

Mortal Kombat XI of the Mortal Kombat series is a game published by Warner Bros. This fighting game was developed by NetheRealm Studios. The game is the eleventh major installment in the Mortal Kombat game series. The game is available on various platforms such as Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S. The Mortal Kombat XI game was released on Stadia on November 19, 2019.

The game was published by Warner Bros and Interactive Environment. Mortal Kombat XI was written by excellent writers like Dominic Cianciolo and Shawn Kittelsen. The developers of the game are NetheRealm Studios, Shiver Environment and QLOC Shiver.

The game is super amazing to play and Mortal Kombat XI has been liked by 94% of Google users and with a rating of 4.4 overall on Amazon. An expansion to the game was released on May 26, 2020. The game had additional expansions like new stages, 3 new characters, story mode, finishing move, etc.

During the game’s release Mortal Kombat XI, it received generally favorable reviews, such as praise for the gameplay; The graphics improved, the netcode and the story improved, but along with that it also received some criticism, especially for the over-reliance, excessive grinding and the presence of microtransactions.

How to play

Like the previous three games in the Mortal Kombat series, including MK Mobile, this game is a 2.5D fighting video game. In addition to returning Brutalities, Fatalities, Qualities, Friendships, Stage Fatalities, a new feature is also introduced game like Krushing Blows and Fatal Blows. The latter are the special moves that are similar to Mortal Kombat X, X-ray moves.

The first, similar to X-ray moves, deals a large amount of damage; However, in this game, Fatal Blows are available only when the player’s health drops below 30 percent. These can be performed only once per match. Krushing Blows has a special cinematic discrepancy from the particular special move, which activates when specific requirements are met, like most Brutalities from the previous game.

Another new addition to the Mortal Kombat series is the Flawless Block mechanic, which allows you to return to the window after blocking the attack at precise times. Another of the additional returning finishers is Mercy, last seen in Ultimate Mortal Kombat III, where the player who wins can choose to revive their opponent, giving them a small amount of life. Mortal Kombat XI game also features the custom variation feature that offers character customization.

Mortal Kombat XI Features

Mortal Kombat XI game has excellent features that would appeal to any gamer along with an impressive story. The following are some of the notable features so that you can get a glimpse of all the main features of the game.

Mortal Kombat XI characters

The Mortal Kombat XI game consists of around thirty-seven playable characters, around twenty-five base characters, and twelve DLC characters. Additional characters add more excitement to the game. It is best to play the game with family and friends, you can even play individually. It has many characters, so you can play with a new character every time you play.

Mortal Kombat XI game has single player and multiplayer modes. Any game that doesn’t have both features doesn’t sound very good to the ears. The game also has other additional features that together make it great to play.

Amazing game graphics.

The quality of the Mortal Kombat XI video game is excellent to play. There is no room for any type of objection. The story of the game is so incredibly planned that there is no chance of the graphics being of poor quality. The amazing quality of graphics keeps the player’s interest in the game.

The story of the game is amazing.

The game has the best story. For any player, whether beginner or regular, the most attractive part of any game is the plot of the game. Mortal Kombat XI has an extraordinarily impressive story. So if you play even once, the story is so impressive that you will want to play again and again.

Mortal Kombat XI is fun and interesting to play

Any game that is not interesting to play receives a lower rating. The game Mortal Kombat XI has a rating of 9/10 on Steam and a summary audience rating of 4.4 on Amazon. 94% of Google users liked the game. This fighting game is awesome and awesome. You won’t be able to help but recommend the game to other people.

These were some of the notable features that any player would look for in any game. If you haven’t played the game yet, what are you waiting for? The game is worth trying. Give it a try, but first read the FAQ below to clear all your doubts.

How to Download Mortal Kombat XI PC Instructions

Mortal Kombat XI – Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-750, 2.66 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200, 3.1 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 7/Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA® GeForce™ GTX 670 or NVIDIA® GeForce™ GTX 1050 / AMD® Radeon™ HD 7950 or AMD® Radeon™ R9 270

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Mortal Kombat XI – Recommended System Requirement

CPU: Intel Core i3-2100, 3.10 GHz / AMD FX-6300, 3.5 GHz or AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400, 3.2 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 7/Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA® GeForce™ GTX 780 or NVIDIA® GeForce™ GTX 1060-6GB / AMD® Radeon™ R9 290 or RX 570

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

Frequent questions

Is Mortal Kombat XI for beginners? The game is for all types of players, it has harder and easier ways to play.

Can Mortal Kombat XI be played offline? Yes, the game can also be played in offline mode.

Is it easy to play Mortal Kombat XI? Beginners can definitely play the game, but it’s not that easy to master.

