Guardado was one of those to depart from America but it has been revealed why he chose Lyon

Andrés Guardado, 37, the historic all-rounder of the Mexican national team, returns to Mexican football after 17 years at the highest level in European football, where he became the undisputed captain in teams such as Real Betis, PSV Eindhoven or FC Barcelona. Valencia, and like a statue he returns to the Aztec lands.

He has been linked to Panzas Verdes de León for the Clausura 2024, valued at $1.5 million, and has come a long way, is expected to be a key element within the MX League, however, even if the Eagles América Currently, this was a claim that was made at the Copa, and now the “Little Prince” has explained why he did not arrive.

It was through the TUDN cameras where Guardado announced that after he was loaned out from Deportivo La Coruña, the Eagles wanted to rescue him from the second division, although now the La Fiera player said he was clear about the European dream. , And if he returned earlier, he might not play in the old continent again, so he endured and now sees the fruits of his decisions.

What awaits the Eagles and Guardado this finale 2024?

It is clear that Azulcremas are aiming for a two-time championship, where they are going to achieve it, while remaining undefeated this season, and Jardín’s current problems are more about giving minutes to all his pupils, while for Guardado This will be a tournament up for grabs. Say and update with the rhythm included in Liga MX.