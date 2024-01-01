‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Alum Zoe Saldana Wants to Join James Gunn’s DC Universe

Looks like James Gunn may be reuniting with another Guardians of the Galaxy star! Zoe Saldana recently revealed that she wants to play a superhero in the upcoming DC Universe reboot.

Zoe Saldana has been at the forefront of nerd culture for years Guardians of the Galaxy along with the movies Avatar Franchise. Many assumed that Gamora’s final moments in the MCU would be the end of her time in the superhero world. Yet it seems like Saldana wants to strap on the spandex again, revealing her desire to join James Gunn’s new DC Universe.

“Yes, I do, I do. I love any kind of superhero universe,” Saldana told ComicBook.com. “I have sons who are crazy about comic books and superheroes right now, so for me to be a part of projects that they’ll get to see for the next 10, 15 years of their lives is a dream for me.”

“If it never happens, or if it happens with other filmmakers, and not with James Gunn, or if it happens again with James Gunn, I would be very grateful.”

Zoe Saldana is far from the only one Guardians of the Galaxy The star who wants to chase James Gunn out of the MCU. Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt, and Pom Klementieff have all expressed interest in joining the DC Universe in some form or another. Hopefully Gunn will reunite the internet’s favorite group of misfits in his upcoming reboot!

future of dc universe

James Gunn and Peter Safran told reporters that their vision for the DC Universe included locked scripts, wiggle room, and an integrated story across film, television, animation, and video game projects. The two explained that the DC Universe may bring back elements from previous DC regimes, meaning their eight-year plan isn’t a full reboot.

Shazam! wrath of the gods, shine, blue beetleAnd Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom All four projects that have been released since the announcement of the new DC Universe have struggled at the box office. Will characters from those films appear in the new DCU? Only Gunn and Safran know.

Stay tuned for the latest news regarding the future of the DC Universe Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,