Guardiola tells UEFA president Ceferin not to judge City

UEFA’s top executive said they were right to exclude City from European competitions in 2020, a sanction that was later overturned by CAS

pep guardiola It is suggested that Alexander Ceferin you shouldn’t judge Manchester City After the President of uefa It was claimed that Europe’s governing bodies were right to exclude the club from European competitions in 2020.

Citi was suspended in February 2020 uefa is said to be a “serious breach” of the rules of Financial fair play.

It was ultimately annulled by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in June 2020, however. cefrainA former lawyer said that at UEFA “they know we are right.”

UEFA President Aleksandar Ceferin welcomes Pep Guardiola AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

His comments given in an interview with Wireoccurs when City also fights against allegations of Premier League That the club is violating its own financial rules.

“As a lawyer and president uefaHe said, “I should wait and then do what I want.” guardiolaAsked about the comments of cefrain,

“You have to respect that and wait. You have a lot of work to do.” uefa, “A lawyer must respect the process and understand that we have the right to defend ourselves.”

During this, guardiola he says he hopes calvin phillips Get the “You Deserve” Play Time West Ham As his loan move to the London Stadium approaches.

Phillips would leave at the end of the season after being limited to just two Premier League starts in 18 months at City.

“The club told me it hasn’t been done yet, but he traveled to (London) to have a medical test, but it’s not complete,” he said. guardiola, “It will be a six-month loan and I hope he can play the minutes he deserves and which I couldn’t give him.

“I wish him all the best. I’ve said it many times, he’s an extraordinary human being and a great footballer, otherwise he wouldn’t be in the national team. Hopefully he can improve on what he is.”

guardiola can’t believe erling holland for the journey City head to London to face Tottenham in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday, but john stones In line for return.

“He (holland) is going to return,” he said guardiola, “Yesterday (against Tottenham) he is not ready but he is close. The training ground was good, he had a few sessions, the last few days he trained there, but it is not perfect and we will wait a little more.”