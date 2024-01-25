How tall is Cillian Murphy and how does he compare to Oppenheimer’s classmates Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.

Oppenheimer has catapulted Irish actor Cillian Murphy to new levels of success and fame. The 47-year-old Co Cork native stars as the lead character in the historical blockbuster.

His role in the film, released in July 2023, earned him an Oscar nomination. Additionally, the Irishman walked away with the Best Male Actor award from the Golden Globes.









Cillian Murphy appeared in the film alongside a talented cast. The group of Hollywood stars included Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon.

Based on popular internet searches, one thing that moviegoers are interested in is Cillian Murphy’s height and how it compares to his fellow Oppenheimer stars.

It’s strange what aspects of our favorite Hollywood stars we are curious about, isn’t it? So, we are here with some answers.

Cillian Murphy is 5 feet 7¾ inches or 1.72 m. In comparison, Emily Blunt, who plays Oppenheimer’s on-screen wife, stands 1.69 m or 5 ft 5 in.

Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock in Oppenheimer. She is 1.62 m or 5 feet 5 inches tall, much shorter than Murphy.

Former Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr., who received a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 2024 Oscars for his Oppenheimer performance, stands at 1.74 meters or 5 feet seven inches tall, which is around the same height as Cillian Murphy.





Whereas, Matt Damon is 1.78 meters or 5 feet 8 inches tall. This makes him the tallest among the main cast.

