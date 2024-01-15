Guillermo Ochoa scores an incredible goal for Inter. Video

Guillermo Ochoa Once again in the eye of the storm he scored an incredible goal They suffered a 4-0 defeat against inter de milan At the Giuseppe Meazza, in one of the most complex vintages of the calendar.

What did Ochoa do in the goal?

When the 40th minute of the match was underway, Lautaro Martínez today delivered a good ball to Nicolo Barella, who attempted to send a delayed cross. The ball will touch Marco PellegrinoDue to which anarchy spread in the area.

ochoawho had already proceeded to attempt to shut down his first post, failed to respond ideally To distract your partner in the best way: He tried to get the ball but couldn’t And that left an opportunity open for Dumfries to score a momentary 3-0.

The Mexican goalkeeper only expressed his disappointment at how poorly his club performed in the match The Serie A leader did what he wanted Even without presenting his best football.

The other three goals were scored by Marcus Thuram (17′), Lautaro Martínez (40′) and Marko Arnautovic (90′), in what was a very digestible match, without being uncomfortable for a single moment.

With the result, the Milan team reached 63 points, solidifying it in first place in Serie A, ten units away from its nearest pursuer, Juventus; Meanwhile, Salernitana, He cannot get out of the bottom of the table, where he appears with 13 points.,