Guy Ritchie has recruited Natalie Portman and John Krasinski for his next film

Apple Original Films continues its cinematic exploration, this time in partnership with Skydance. After the success of Tea family planning, the American platform has announced a new joint project, directed by none other than Guy Ritchie. Director of Sherlock Holmes And snatch Will tackle the myth that has fascinated many filmmakers before him: the fountain of youth.

There are no pirates or Caribbean people here, It is in this contemporary context that this new adventure will develop around the world. According to deadline, it’s supposed to be about following two long-estranged siblings who come together to pull off the heist of the century. These two robbers must use their historical knowledge to gather clues about the location of this legendary fountain and try to become immortal. These modern Indiana Joneses will experience an epic adventure that will change the course of their lives.

In development for a long time, Fountain of Youth Can finally move forward. Taking advantage of the end of the actors’ and screenwriters’ strike, this new cinematographic proposal recruits these two headliners. Natalie Portman and John Krasinski will play the two lead characters. The screenplay will be written by James Vanderbilt, to whom we are grateful for, among other things, scream vi and especially Amount By David Fincher. This new narrative was particularly appreciated among Skydance executives, according to sources familiar with the matter. he has “blow”,

will be filmed soon

Now that the film has found its lead characters – the rest of the cast is yet to be revealed – and everyone’s schedules have been cleared, Guy Ritchie hopes to begin shooting in the first quarter of 2024. deadline, filming should begin soon, with a suggested release on our screens in 2025. Apple TV+ should once again focus on cinema releases, as it has in the past flower moon killer And napoleonDirected by Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott respectively.

Until this release, Guy Ritchie would not leave the cinema. He will then reunite with Henry Cavill in 2024 Very Special Agent: Uncle Code – For Ministry of Rude War, The film will tell the story of the training of the first British Commandos after the German bombing in 1939. British actor Eiza Gonzales will star alongside Alan Ritchson and Alex Pettyfer. Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Henry Golding and Babes Olusanmokun will also be there. At this time, no release window has been determined.

For her part, Natalie Portman is currently defending may decemberA thriller directed by Todd Haynes in which he faces Julianne Moore. As far as John Krasinski is concerned, he will release his new film this year named Blue & Company. In front of his camera, Ryan Reynolds will go in search of children’s imaginary friends. This film is about to be released Next 15th May.