Guyana’s new Ambassador to Venezuela to present credentials on #15January





The Government of Guyana will have a new Ambassador to Venezuela next January 15, when he presents his credentials to Nicolás Maduro.

Guyana’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Robert Persaud, shared a few words on his X account, announcing that Dr. Van West Charles will be the country’s representative in the Venezuela region. Furthermore, he mentioned that he would return to the country after the meeting at the Miraflores Palace.

“Congratulations to our new Ambassador to Venezuela, Dr. Van West Charles, on a successful tour of duty as he prepares to return to Caracas on January 15. Present your credentials to Nicolás Maduro,” the official wrote.

