Kendall Jenner goes topless under a dress so transparent it leaves no room for imagination

Two rooms, two environments… and above all two completely different temperatures. A few days ago, Kendall Jenner capped off 2023 by playing the role of snow queen, posing in the snow wrapped in a very fashionable fur coat to protect herself from the cold. On the contrary, his year 2024 started on a very hot note. This Wednesday, January 3, the 28-year-old model captivated her Instagram subscribers by posing on a sandy beach in a dress that did not hide much of her anatomy.

Kendall Jenner: Going topless under a nude dress, she sets Instagram on fire

In a series of photos, Kendall Jenner reveals herself in a sensual way White dress whose completely transparent mesh fabric leaves little room for imagination, Kendall Jenner later opted to wear her nude dress topless so that her chest is completely visible, This is not the first time that the model has been seen topless and she has once again proved that she has nothing to hide at the beginning of this new year. But see through That’s not its only sexy detail dress by helsa, a clothing line created by influencer Elsa Hosk. This transparent dress also has a slit and With a huge cutout at the bustAnd so highlights Kim Kardashian’s sister’s flat stomach and slim legs.

A secret meeting with Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner has celebrated new year in barbados With her best friend Hailey Bieber, who looks almost as sexy as her in a white dress in one photo, and her husband Justin Bieber. But there would also be a surprise guest at the party. According to American media, rapper Bad Bunny was also at the party, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dated for less than a year before breakup rumors hit the media in mid-December. Even though the separation was never officially confirmed, it seemed like things were over between them. but these secret reunion Will they announce reconciliation?