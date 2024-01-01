Chivas despised him, did the double against America and FC Juarez has signed him for Clausura 2024 – Fox Sports

There is a new axis of attack in Ciudad Juarez. He Stowe football in Liga MX Red heat occurs less than two weeks before the start of Completion 2024this time with information braveswhich will be like this booster still ahead of chivaswho scored in the apertura 2023 double against usa And the search for its consolidation continues.

Our colleagues Jacqueline Almodovar and Rodrigo Camacho reported this Wednesday that Bravos de Juarez will sign Angel Zaldivarpush it forward He trained in the youth ranks of Deportivo Guadalajara And in addition to defending the shirts of Rayados, Puebla and most recently Atlético de San Luis, he had different stints with them.

Precisely with San Luis he reached the semi-finals of the Apertura 2023, a series in which He scored two goals against America in the return gameHowever they were of little use as the aggregate score was 5–2 in favor of the eventual champions of Liga MX.

Information from our correspondents indicates that FC Juárez paid $1 million for ZaldivarWhich comes in a fixed purchase and will shortly be presented by the Border institution, which was eliminated from the Liguilla and the play-ins by placing the last tournament in the fifteenth stage of the table.

It is also added to this contract Sebastian Jurado in Juarez, a goalkeeper who was with Cruz Azul in recent years and who, even after the departure of José de Jesus Corona, never became a starter. Now, the goalkeeper will fight for the position with another experienced player like Alfredo Talavera.