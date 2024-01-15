Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s Full Relationship Timeline

It seems Taylor Swift isn’t the only star catching feelings on the football field — Hailee Steinfeld has also been romantically linked with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The pair were first spotted in New York City following rumors that Josh had split from his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams in May 2023. Since then, Hailey and Josh have kept their ‘ship fairly low-key with the occasional date night. ,

Although Spider-Man: Beyond the Spiderverse The star has shown support for her new beau in more ~public~ forums by attending Buffalo Bills games. Such was the case with his appearance on October 8, 2023, when he wore an oversized Bills jersey while sitting next to Josh’s good friend and race car driver, Daniel Ricciardo. Now, you might be wondering how these two got here and how their romance first blossomed. Ahead, find out every detail we know about Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s relationship timeline.

May 2023

Hailey and Josh were first seen together on May 25 during a night out in NYC. New York PostThey got out of a black SUV and Josh wrapped his arm around her dickinson actor. This is Josh’s first outing since rumors that he had split from his ex Brittany Williams began circulating.

According to reports, the day after being photographed for the first time in NYC, Josh and Hailey went out on a sushi date with friends and toured the city over Memorial Day weekend. us weekly,

An unnamed source close to Hailey also confirmed her relationship with the athlete PeopleAdding that the “lovely couple” had been “hanging out for a few weeks.”

“It’s new, but they’re having fun,” the source said.

June 2023

It’s June, which means it’s still ~early days~ for Hailey and Josh, who are “still dating and getting to know each other,” according to a report. People, An unnamed source told the publication, “However, he’s going to be very busy in training camp, so he’s not going to put too much pressure on things and will see where it goes.”

Another insider told us weekly While they are only in their ‘ship’ for a month, “It’s going really great.” She added that when Hailey and Josh are together, they “laugh” and are “always smiling.”

“Josh is the first guy she’s really been interested in in a while,” the insider revealed.

August 2023

Josh addressed his personal relationship with Hailey during an appearance sorry my idea podcast.

The Bills QB broke down stories of his “relationship” with the actor and singer, saying, “The fact that anyone cares about this still blows my mind.”

He also talked about the moment when he realized that people were taking pictures of him and Hailey on the boat. “I just had this huge feeling,” he admitted. “Insecurity. no privacy. (I) was like, ‘What’s the problem with people?'”

October 2023

After a quiet month, Hailey was spotted shopping with Josh’s mom at Leveled Up Buffalo in East Aurora, New York. The pair bought some Bills merchandise and posed for a photo with store owner Lindsey Vega. “Pinch me,” she captioned the post.

A few days later on October 8, Hailey was seen supporting her boyfriend at the Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game in London. She was caught on the Jumbotron as she sat next to race car driver Daniel Ricciardo, one of Josh’s good friends. In the name of ~investigative journalism~, ESPN’s Buffalo Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg snapped a photo of the moment and posted it to Twitter.

On October 12, Hailey and Josh attended the Buffalo Sabers vs. New York Rangers hockey game at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, per People,

January 2024

Hailey was asked about the ongoing engagement rumors during an interview at the 2024 Golden Globes, when she was questioned about the ring on her finger. “I’ve got a lovely deer,” she replied, showing off the deer-shaped diamond 💍 on her right hand.

“There’s no particular reason other than I thought it was cute,” she adds.

During the convo, the actor was also asked what all the hype is about when it comes to athletic men (to which we say… everything?!?). “Listen, what? Not there. About? Now come on!” Hailey said politely with a huge smile. Seriously, no note!!!

February 2024

During an appearance on sportscaster Kay Adams’ show, up and adams, Josh was asked if he would wear Enchante to the Oscars. ICYMI, Enchante is her friend’s clothing line that she has worn in games before, and Hailey’s movie Spiderman: Beyond the Spider-Verse This year’s Oscar is for Best Animated Feature.

“I can,” Josh Cooley replied with a smile on his face.

Maybe we’ll see Hailey and Josh make a big splash at the Oscars?

Aaaaaand, this is everything we know so far! Check back here for more updates on Hailey and Josh’s adorable romance.