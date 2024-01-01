Hailee Steinfeld in Taylor Swift’s music video: Why Josh Allen’s girlfriend appeared in ‘Bad Blood’

Murder of sister.

Two of the NFL’s hottest talents will face off on Sunday, with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Chiefs’ Travis Kelce looking to punch tickets to the AFC Championship Game.

With Buffalo and Kansas City meeting in the playoffs for the third time in four years, the matchup is sure to create a sour atmosphere. And this will probably also include a different spell called “Bad Blood”, thank you dickinson Actress Hailee Steinfeld and pop-culture phenomenon Taylor Swift.

Steinfeld dates Allen. Swift dates Kelsey. So their paths may cross again on Sunday.

But their paths have long been intertwined, dating back to Steinfeld’s appearance as a teen in the music video for one of Swift’s most popular songs.

MORE: Taylor Swift honors Travis Kelce with coat made by Kristin Juszczyk

Here’s what you need to know about Steinfeld, Swift, and their iconic “Bad Blood” music video.

Why was Hailee Steinfeld in the ‘Bad Blood’ video?

Steinfeld’s involvement in Swift’s “Bad Blood” video in 2015 was not a surprise.

Steinfeld, who received an Oscar nomination for the 2011 film “True Grit,” has made a name for herself in Hollywood, so she also stood out among an entire cast of talented women in the video, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Zendaya. ,

Additionally, Steinfeld and Swift had a personal relationship even before the video. They were introduced by actress Emma Stone in 2010, when Steinfeld was 16 and Swift was 21, and a friendship developed.

“I always get the ‘Tell us something that no one knows’ question,” Steinfeld said in 2014. “And it’s like, we both respect each other very much, but we don’t want to put our friendship in the public eye.” Choose to keep away from. He is truly a great person and an inspiration to me and many others.”

Several years later, Swift hatched an idea: make Steinfeld – and several of her other famous friends – the star of one of her music videos.

Steinfeld was cast as “The Trinity”, a triple threat of identical clones who help Swift’s own character in the video.

“Taylor and I came up with the name ‘The Trinity’ for our character,” Steinfeld said in a 2015 appearance. james corden show, “Which is really cool and, I think, the best thing we’ve ever done as friends, definitely.”

Steinfeld praised Swift’s mannerisms more during a 2022 interview with Stereogum.

I felt so grateful and so honored to be in Taylor’s world – haven’t we all, at a time with her genius? And being in that “Bad Blood” video was probably one of the best days ever. Just being a part of her world and her vision, and she has such a strong vision for everything she does. I think she’s an artist I refer to most often when it comes to many aspects of my music career. What an honor to be a part of all this, and how much fun. And looking back on it, it’s wild. this is madness. That was a big thing. I mean, it was pretty special to be a part of that era.

The video became a hit. “Bad Blood” won Video of the Year at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards and Best Music Video at the 2016 Grammys. To accept the MTV Award, Swift took the stage with some of her famous co-stars, including Steinfeld.