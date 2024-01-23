Hailee Steinfeld’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

Summary Hailee Steinfeld’s diverse filmography reflects her ability to play multiple genres and roles, from sci-fi thrillers to comedies to period dramas.

At just 13 years old, Steinfeld’s breakout role in True Grit demonstrated her incredible talent and ability to outperform seasoned actors.

Along with her success in voice acting, Steinfeld has become an important part of animated films such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where she brings personality and depth to her characters.





Hailee Steinfeld There’s a rising star in Hollywood with a major role in the future of the MCU, and a string of major animated pictures and TV shows already under his belt. Steinfeld may be in her early twenties, but she’s managed to rack up 60 acting credits since starting her career in the 2000s. Steinfeld has proven her ability to act in a variety of roles, including voice acting, roles in comedy films, action and superhero films, and drama.

In 2011, just a few years into her acting career, she was He was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in true Grit when she was just 13 years old years old. From that point on, Steinfeld went from strength to strength, taking on bigger and better roles to become one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. With his filmography growing rapidly, it’s worth taking a look at his best films to date.





10 Ender’s Game

2013

In 2013, Steinfeld starred alongside Asa Butterfield and Harrison Ford in the sci-fi adventure film, Ender’s Game, Steinfeld played Petra Arkanian, the only girl in the Salamander army who proved her ability to dominate in the war room. Petra is a tough character who is in control of herself Steinfeld managed to stand out in a movie with so many talented actors Providing excellent performance.

9 pitch perfect 2

2015

Many of Steinfeld’s early roles saw her playing a young girl or a child in high school, but her performance pitch perfect 2 This was one of her first roles in which she was shown slightly aged up as a college student. this role Steinfeld’s ability to perform in a comedy film highlightedWith more light-hearted performances and even a standout scene where she sings a solo that helped launch her acting roles as well as her career as a singer.

8 Homesman

2014

Steinfeld returned to performing in a western drama Homesman As a young hotel maid. There has been huge success in true Grit, it was fitting to revisit the genre, and despite his role being less prominent in this film, he still gave a solid performance. steinfeld ability Play a period piece with easeWhile in the same year, she was also in three other films of different genres, which is a testament to her ability as a performer.

7 Bumble-bee

2018

In 2018, Hailee Steinfeld got a major leading role transformer single story, Bumble-bee, several of transformer Movies vary in quality, but Bumble-bee stands for its powerful character story and Steinfeld played a big role in making this film a huge success., Add this to the fact that the film relied heavily on CGI and that Steinfeld’s co-star was a giant transforming robot alien, and it makes her performance even more admirable, as much of Steinfeld’s acting required her to imagine her partner. Must have been done with. Despite these challenges, she nailed the role.

6 started again

2013

started again Stars Mark Ruffalo and Keira Knightley find each other in New York City and come together over their shared love of music. Steinfeld plays Ruffalo’s daughter, Violet. Despite having a small role in the film, some Her scenes provide incredibly hot and emotional moments As she tries to develop her relationship with her estranged father and connects with Knightley’s character over their shared passion for music. Steinfeld was still a very young actress at this time, and her ability to convey emotional and complex performance certainly shows in this role.

5 true Grit

2010

true Grit The film was a breakout role for Steinfeld, earning her an Oscar nomination and drawing attention to her incredible talents despite her young age. Steinfeld appeared alongside impressive veteran actors like Jeff Bridges, Josh Brolin, and Matt Damon, and she managed to deliver an impressive performance as a stubborn teenage girl tracking down her father’s killer. Steinfeld proved her incredible talent and landed the role. What’s even more impressive is that she was only 13 years old at the time of the performance and still managed to do so She stood out from the rest of the cast by stealing every scene she appeared in.,

4 when marnie was there

2014

in 2014, Steinfeld makes her voice acting debut for english dub when marnie was there, Studio Ghibli produced the film, and the English dub also stars Kiernan Shipka opposite Steinfeld. The film is a romantic mystery film where Anna (Steinfeld) befriends a mysterious girl named Marnie (Shipka) over the summer and slowly uncovers her secret past. Steinfeld once again proved her ability to deal with different mediums and styles with her performance, which required her to work in a separate sound room and record her lines. Despite the challenge, she was able to deliver a powerful emotional performance.

3 Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

2023

In one of her most recent roles, Steinfeld reprized her role as Gwen Stacy Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, At this stage of her career, Steinfeld is well acquainted with voice acting and can easily She fills her character with personality through her voice, The film is also greatly helped by the incredible animation, which has proven to be a huge hit and has become its most popular branch. Spider Man Movies coming from Sony in recent years. Steinfeld will once again appear as Gwen Stacy in the third entry. spider verse Franchise.

2 edge of seventeen

2016

edge of seventeen It’s a classic coming-of-age story starring Steinfeld as the lead character. She plays a young woman who has lost her father and is now struggling to transition from adolescence to adulthood. The film sees Steinfeld once again dominating his role and giving an incredible performance. When Nadine (Steinfeld) is faced with her best friend starting a relationship with her brother and losing her remaining support network during a challenging time in her life, she Struggles to find a way forward, This unique drama film by Steinfeld is a huge hit.

1 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

2018

However, Steinfeld’s best film is easily the first spider verse Movies, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, When Miles witnesses the death of the hero Spider-Man, he must quickly learn to control his new powers and become the new Spider-Man. Luckily, he gets help from some of the best-suited Spider-heroes from around the world. Hailee Steinfeld Plays the role of Spider-Woman who is confident, calm and always in control. Her presence is a great counterpoint to Miles’ nerves, and the relationship that blossoms between the two is equally true to the film.