If winter is already well established, we wouldn’t refuse a one-way ticket to visit a heavenly beach in the middle of the ocean. The latest campaign for Rhode, Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand, raises the temperature with a selection of shots featuring the brand’s founder alongside Candice Swanepoel. Back to pictures.

Hailey Bieber and Candice Swanepoel pose in swimsuits

To present the brand’s new products, Hailey Bieber called on the symbolic figure of Victoria’s Secret: Candice Swanepoel. It was in 2010 that the model became one of the lingerie brand’s famous “Angels” and then began appearing in fashion shows. She then walked the podium with Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Gisele Budchen… and became one of the most prominent models.

As for Roday, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel posed with Hailey Bieber for the brand’s new campaign. Candice can be seen wearing a black two-piece swimsuit with white trim, a pair of diving goggles as well as a belt and a snorkel. In stages? A pair of wings to complete the look. For her part, Hailey Bieber wears a one-piece swimsuit of the same color. The scene seems to take place in the middle of a paradise island, under the shining sun.

New Road Products Presented by Hailey Bieber

The campaign reveals the upcoming release of new Road Skin products. We are mainly talking about a cleansing balm with a unique texture, made from refreshing ingredients. Keep your skin clean, soft and supple after washing », we can read on Instagram. This is a product designed to be the first step in a beauty routine. It contains green tea extract to provide antioxidants to help protect against environmental stressors, while pineapple enzymes gently exfoliate. The “refreshed” product will be available on the road site on January 25.