Hailey Bieber sets the web on fire with her string bikini exposing her curvy figure and stretch marks

resplendent

This is the word that sums up Hailey Bieber’s image

The girl showed herself in a very sexy dress

The weeks go by, and Hailey Bieber never looks dull. Recently, the 27-year-old blonde beauty was enjoying a relaxing vacation in Barbados. Patti is mesmerizing the audience with her well-defined abs and thick rear in a micro-bikini. However, since her comeback, the model-turned-businesswoman is back into the world of work. The beginning of the year 2024 is marked by intense business activity as the founder Rhode Cosmetics brand unveiled a new product. Following the success of her lip balm, the young entrepreneur introduced us to a facial cleanser. An outing which she celebrated by showing off her dream body in a swimsuit.

Hailey Bieber between beach and business: A look at her passionate vacation and her new cosmetic launch

Hailey Bieber slays as she proudly shows off her curves marked by stretch marks. The connection between makeup remover cleansers and swimsuit photo shoots remains a mystery. However, fans of Justin Bieber’s wife are not complaining. A few days ago, to announce the launch of the new Rhodey treatment, Hailey Bieber and Candice Swanepoel turned up the heat as they posed together in swimsuits in a tropical setting. Yet this was a preview of a shoot done to promote a beauty product. This Friday, January 19, Hailey Bieber once again raised the temperature on Instagram with a new series of racy photos taken at the beach.

Hailey Bieber’s stunning style in thong bikini

In pictures, Hailey Bieber looks hotter than ever in a bikini top adorned with tiny shells. With low coverage, this exotic two-piece partially reveals her chest. The young lady also appears in an equally sensual one-piece model. Extremely low-cut, thong swimsuit exposes one sideboob and highlights her shapely buttocks, Enough to leave many subscribers speechless. However, if Hailey Bieber fans are amazed by these photos, it is also because she shamelessly displays her stretch marks on her buttocks. A refreshing choice, considering that others may see it as an imperfection, in a world where most images published on the Internet are heavily retouched.

Secrets of Hailey Bieber’s beauty routine

In all the pictures she says, Hailey Bieber has a glowing complexion. And he has his own little secret. “I never forget to clean my face thoroughly in the evening; Sleeping with makeup on is absolutely unimaginable for me. When I travel, my skin gets dehydrated quickly and I can develop small blemishes due to air travel and jet lag. So, I always keep a good hydrating and energizing mask with me. Rhodes Glazing Milk Ceramide Essence is also highly thirst quenching, soothing and helps restore the barrier function of the epidermis. Sometimes I also apply it on body, chest, arms…”, He told this to our colleagues Marie Claire. Justin Bieber’s wife has revealed a surprising story about his amazing haircut. , “It was cut for a photo shoot and ever since, I’ve been quite happy with this long bob. I also feel that my hair is healthier. For now, I’m letting them live their lives without touching me and we’ll see how far they go. As far as color goes, I’m a fan of toners with colors, but I don’t do anything drastic, neither coloring nor bleaching. ,