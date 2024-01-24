Canelo Alvarez already has a date for his next fight and it will be in Las Vegas – Fox Sports

As boxing tradition symbolizes, the celebration Cinco de Mayo They will have a Mexican title on billboards in the United States. And it’s not just any boxer, because it would be Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas Which brings together thousands of compatriots in the world entertainment capital.

Although still It is not known who will be Canelo’s opponentGuadalajara was the trainer of boxer, Eddie Reynoso, who confirmed Santos Saul Alvarez Barragán He will soon begin his preparations for the event next May.

,We plan to return in May, We are going to start preparing for that date at the end of January. I think we have a good time to arrive strong and well, just wait for one last meeting with the PBC people to find out what’s going to happen. There is already a lot in the date of May that is Saul’s And we will continue on that path and on that date.he said in an interview with TUDN.

When is Canelo Alvarez’s next fight?

PBC is the company with Alvarez He has deals for two more fights, both on course 2024, the first of them will be Saturday 4th May -Unless there is a last minute change- T-Mobile ArenaA place where he has already had various historic fights, including a trilogy with Gennady Golovkin.

Who will be Canelo’s next opponent?

There is complete uncertainty in this matter as different names have been used, but it seems that the Mexicans themselves are rejecting them one by one, starting with. David BenavidezThe Mexican-American has loudly demanded a fight to show who is the best super middleweight, but Alvarez has said he is not interested.

Rematch with Dmitry Bivol seems impossible -For now-, since the same Russian revealed that Canelo Alvarez did not want to vacate his 168-pound championship for the second fight.

At the end, Jermall Charlo Another one is the rumor, especially since Saul defeated his brother Jermell in his most recent appearance last September.