Hailey Bieber silences rumors of her marriage to Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber – Grammys 2022 – Getty

Hailey Bieber has silenced rumors of her marriage with Justin Bieber.

The 27-year-old model confirmed she is happier than ever with the singer – who celebrated his 30th birthday on March 1 – by sharing a birthday message online.

She captioned a series of pictures – and a video of her kissing Justin – on her Instagram, with the caption: “30!!!!!!????!!????!!!, it was quick . Words can never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you…the love of my life, for life.”

Hailey’s post comes after she and Justin were seen attending a late-night church service last week, just hours after the model’s father Stephen Baldwin issued a call for prayers for the couple.

The lovebirds were seen arriving at the Churchome at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday evening (28.02.24), with Justin trying to hide his face under the hood of an oversized sweatshirt and black scarf.

Stephen Baldwin caused concern among Justin and Hailey’s fans when he reposted a message on social media asking the public to pray for the couple.