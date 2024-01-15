Dodgers oust Cuban Andy Paige with .1500 OPS

the message you are sending los angeles dodgers In the Cactus League, in Spring Training 2024, absolutely fantastic. Their 9–2 record is the best in their region and second best in the entire spring training, behind only the 9–1 Baltimore Orioles (Grapefruit League). sum of yoshinobu yamamoto, shohei ohtani, teoscar hernandez And enrique hernandez They provide peace of mind in many aggressive areas. Despite these big signings, the form of the California team has been one of the best in recent years and it has also borne fruit, proof of this is Cuba andy pages,

What are you doing in Havana? spring training 2024 is amazing. andy pages He saw action in six games with the Dodgers in 2024. There, he took 15 official at-bats and had six hits, four of which were extra-base hits (a double, a triple, and two home runs). Additionally, he drove in eight runs, drove in seven runs and left his offensive line at .400/.500/.1500. What power!

Los Angeles Dodgers decide Andy Paige’s future

During the day this Sunday, March 3, the management of los angeles dodgers decided to send 12 players to minor league camp Camelback Ranch,

Of the list of 12 players, six were included on the California team’s 40-man roster. Hunter Feduccia, Diego Cartaya, Nick Fraso, Ricky Vanasco, Landon Knack and andy pages, are the names in question. Additionally, six other guests were sent to housemates: River Ryan, Eduardo Salazar, Travis Swaggerty, Stephen Gonsalves, Jesse Hahn, and Michael Peterson.

This case draws a lot of attention towards this franchise movement. outside that impressive number Cuban boy Attacking aside, his defensive level in the outfield has been enviable. If we add his excellent state of health after shoulder surgery in 2023, doubts remain.

After a forgettable 2023, the Antilleans arrived to showcase their potential at the highest level. If he continues this performance in the minor leagues, dave roberts There should be no choice but to make this Opening Day 2024 roster. The morning will come and we will see!